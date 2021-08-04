Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Data shows Amazon with 69% of installed smart speakers in the U.S.

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
Data shows Amazon with 69% of installed smart speakers in the U.S.
Perhaps it is no surprise because after all, Amazon created the smart speaker category with its Echo devices. Data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reveals that as of June 2021, Amazon's Echo brand had the highest share of the U.S. smart speaker installed base with 69% of speaker in use carrying the Amazon brand in the U.S. Back in June 2017, the total installed base of smart speakers in the U.S. was only 20 million units.


CIRP says that over 50 million homes in the U.S. have at least one Amazon Echo device (over 20 million have multiple units) while approximately 23 million homes in the U.S. have at least one Google Nest/Home device (over 8 million homes have more than one). As for Apple, there are two million homes that host more than one HomePod.

Amazon and Google have done a good job getting consumers to fill their homes with the product; 43% of Echo owners have more than one device and 38% of Google Nest/Home owners also have multiple speakers at home. 14% of Amazon Echo owners and 10% of Google smart speaker buyers have 3 or more speakers to their name.

 In the U.S., the top four installed brands of smart speakers include Amazon at the top followed in order by Google, Apple and Facebook. Just before July came to an end, we showed you the top three smart speaker brands shipped in the states during Q2. The list shows Google on top (4,177 units, a gain of 41.8% year-over-year), Amazon second (3,364 units shipped, a drop of 31.3% year-over-year), and Apple third (2,460 units for a massive 180% increase).

