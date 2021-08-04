Data shows Amazon with 69% of installed smart speakers in the U.S.

iPhone 13 Pro: Apple makes the iPhone "Pro" again (Sorry, iPhone 12 Pro)

Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G move one big step closer to extinction

T-Mobile is growing up under CEO Sievert and the days of "Dumb and Dumber" are over

Samsung's official Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and Watch 4 model prices leak, cheaper indeed

Samsung gives free limited edition models of Galaxy S21 5G to Olympic and Paralympic participants

Apple threatens leaker, blaming him for ill-fitting iPhone cases and boring new handset introductions