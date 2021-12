Amazon launches Alexa Together, a subscription-based service for seniors

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Alexa Together is the new subscription-based service for elders launched by Amazon . It’s an upgrade to the existing Care Hub service and it costs $19.99 per month or $199 per year. Besides the basic features offered by Alexa Care Hub, the new service provides seniors with additional benefits.These additional benefits include access to an emergency helpline, fall detection response features, a remote assist option that allows family members to manage settings on the elderly person’s device and an activity feed for family members that will notify them when the aging customer is active.Alexa Together provides a few layers of privacy protection. For example, the elder needs to allow access to the family members to use features like Remote Assist. More importantly, the activity feed has been designed to show that the elder did interact with Alexa but will not show what that interaction specifically was.Amazon announced that all Care Hub customers will receive a free year of Alexa Together until December 2, 2022. Customers can also sign up for a free limited-time, six-month trial.