Amazon launches Alexa Together, a subscription-based service for seniors

Amazon launches Alexa Together, a subscription-based service for seniors0
These additional benefits include access to an emergency helpline, fall detection response features, a remote assist option that allows family members to manage settings on the elderly person’s device and an activity feed for family members that will notify them when the aging customer is active.
Amazon announced that all Care Hub customers will receive a free year of Alexa Together until December 2, 2022. Customers can also sign up for a free limited-time, six-month trial.