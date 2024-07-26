Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Could Alexa get you in trouble after these illegal, inappropriate suggestions?
The otherwise wonderful technology has shown its dark side once again, after some Amazon Echo Show devices went rogue and invited users to ask them about… drugs.

The digital assistant malfunctioned spectacularly (if you're a Breaking Bad fan, you could find it somewhat funny… in the cynical sense) and users have been shocked. So far, two Amazon Echo Show devices have allegedly suggested their owners to engage in drug-related queries.

Reddit user Guitar_Scary was surprised when their Amazon Echo displayed an "Alexa Suggests" prompt, asking, "What to do with leftover crystal meth?" A graphic accompanied the question, as shown in the image above.

The Reddit user didn't provide more details on how this suggestion appeared. However, this isn't the first time it has surfaced. Another user by the nickname of pistol_pete724 also claimed to have received a similar suggestion earlier in the year but couldn't capture a photo.

The suggestions feature by Alexa on Amazon Echo devices often tries to help users discover new functionalities. While these hints are usually well-meaning, they have frequently annoyed users, even when the suggestions were harmless and safe for work. There's no simple way to completely turn off these suggestions, though there are workarounds to reduce their frequency.

However, "crystal meth" is not appropriate to be thrown around by digital assistants. Yes, the internet is full of information; yes, this includes sensitive topics; however, it's not common for your gadget to suggest you these out of the blue.

Alexa also provided an answer, after the user finally decided to ask what to do with leftover crystal meth: without hesitation, the digital assistant explained how it could be taken. Walter White, is that you?

Amazon has responded to Android Authority with the following statement:

Alexa is designed to provide accurate, appropriate, and helpful information. These were unfortunate errors and we took swift action to fix them as soon as they were brought to our attention. We continually audit and improve the systems we have in place for detecting and blocking inappropriate content, and have teams dedicated to preventing similar situations in the future.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

