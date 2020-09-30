What is new with AGM - current portfolio and state-of-the-art factory at Huizhou

Advertorial by AGM: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





AGM X3, voted “Rugged phone of the Year” at the prestigious Mobile Industry Awards

AGM A9, the world’s first rugged phone with Quad JBL tuned speakers

AGM A10, an entry-level rugged smartphone with front placed speakers

AGM M5, LTE keypad feature phone with Android system









AGM is set to expand









More than 350,000 square feet in size, the facility will feature the very latest production systems, concepts, and technologies, especially when it comes to workplace quality. All areas will be equipped with ergonomic workstations, ventilation systems, and engulfed in natural light.



Alongside the production facilities, the factory will hold AGM's R&D activities, labs, warehousing, and the global support center. A special showroom will be open for visitors who wish to explore the full range of AGM products — from the currently available rugged smartphones to the expanded portfolio with outdoor equipment and protection technologies.





The first phase of construction cost 20 million US dollars — the largest single investment in AGM Group's 12-year history. The factory's purpose is to expand AGM's reach and supply capabilities worldwide, ensuring a steady growth for the company.



Regarding the new construction site, AGM's chairman had this to say:

Now, the company is growing, as it has begun constructing a state-of-the-art outdoor electrical equipment factory, located in Huizhou's HZZK Hi-tech Development Zone in China.More than 350,000 square feet in size, the facility will feature the very latest production systems, concepts, and technologies, especially when it comes to workplace quality. All areas will be equipped with ergonomic workstations, ventilation systems, and engulfed in natural light.Alongside the production facilities, the factory will hold AGM's R&D activities, labs, warehousing, and the global support center. A special showroom will be open for visitors who wish to explore the full range of AGM products — from the currently available rugged smartphones to the expanded portfolio with outdoor equipment and protection technologies.The first phase of construction cost 20 million US dollars — the largest single investment in AGM Group's 12-year history. The factory's purpose is to expand AGM's reach and supply capabilities worldwide, ensuring a steady growth for the company.

AGM is a manufacturer, known for its dedication to building rugged phones for professionals. From simple feature phones to flagship-grade smartphones that can take a beating and live to tell the tale. Here's the current AGM portfolio:All AGM devices are IP68 and MIL-STG 810G compliant, making them dust- and waterproof. They also support push to talk (PTT) for enterprise and industry customization.Keep your eyes peeled for the sale season, starting on November 11th, when you will be able to pick up one of these rugged beauties on a special offer.