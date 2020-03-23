The AGM M5: indestructible feature phone to cover all your basic needs
AGM Mobile is a company that specializes in building highly durable smartphones for professionals or active people who need a handset that can survive a… harsher lifestyle. Its products vary, going from feature phones that cover one’s basic modern needs to flagships that are both durable and affordable.
You will still get 4G connectivity as well as light versions of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Skype, optimized to work on the smaller screen and keypad input. All of this comes in a compact and light package, weighing in at 150g and measuring 155 x 63.4 x 16.4 mm.
What else does AGM have planned?
If feature phones are not your cup of tea, don’t worry. AGM is also planning to release a new flagship — the AGM X5, which will be rugged, powerful, and capable of 5G connectivity. For those that want more of a mid-range smartphone, look forward to the release of the AGM A10 — an affordable handset with the same rugged shell that AGM is famous for.