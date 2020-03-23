Android

The AGM M5: indestructible feature phone to cover all your basic needs

AGM
posted by AGM
Mar 23, 2020, 4:27 AM
The AGM M5: indestructible feature phone to cover all your basic needs
Advertorial by AGM: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 

AGM Mobile is a company that specializes in building highly durable smartphones for professionals or active people who need a handset that can survive a… harsher lifestyle. Its products vary, going from feature phones that cover one’s basic modern needs to flagships that are both durable and affordable.

The company’s newest device is the AGM M5. It sports the appearance of a simple feature phone thanks to its hardware keypad and 2.8-inch display. It runs a light version of Android, making sure you can run your essential apps and stay connected on the go. As such, it operates as a mix between a feature phone and a smartphone — you can use its hardware keys for ease of operation, but are also free to interact with its touchscreen.

The AGM M5’s rugged shell is rated IP68 for ingress protection for both water and dust particles. To top it off, its outer shell is shock-proof and can take more than a couple of bumps in stride.

On the inside, it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 and 1 GB of RAM, with 8 GB of storage to load your essentials on to the device. The trunk holds a 2,500 mAh battery, which will keep the lights on for quite a long time, thanks to the power-saving hardware and the lightened version of Android on board.

You will still get 4G connectivity as well as light versions of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Skype, optimized to work on the smaller screen and keypad input. All of this comes in a compact and light package, weighing in at 150g and measuring 155 x 63.4 x 16.4 mm.



What else does AGM have planned?


If feature phones are not your cup of tea, don’t worry. AGM is also planning to release a new flagship — the AGM X5, which will be rugged, powerful, and capable of 5G connectivity. For those that want more of a mid-range smartphone, look forward to the release of the AGM A10 — an affordable handset with the same rugged shell that AGM is famous for.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Best new phones expected in 2020
Best new phones expected in 2020
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
The Nokia 8.3 5G is here with a powerful chipset, four cameras, and a solid price
The Nokia 8.3 5G is here with a powerful chipset, four cameras, and a solid price
10 best sports games for Android and iOS in 2020
10 best sports games for Android and iOS in 2020
Best mid range affordable flagship phones in 2020
Best mid range affordable flagship phones in 2020
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $450 to $1450!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $450 to $1450!

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless