 A new mysterious device from Google just received its FCC certification - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

A new mysterious device from Google just received its FCC certification

Google
A new mysterious device from Google just received its FCC certification
Google just gave us a new mystery to solve. A new device made by the tech giant has just received FCC certification (via 9to5Google). However, the listing itself gives us almost no information about what this new gadget will be.

In the FCC database, the device is just labeled "wireless device." There is no product type or product name listed in the system. Yes, the certification also contains the model number, which is G28DR, but this, again, tells us nothing about the new, mysterious wireless device from Google.

According to the FCC listing, the new device will come with a 3.65V battery and will have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. But the certification doesn't mention UWB, NFC, or cellular connectivity, so the new Google device probably won't be part of the Pixel line-up. We also don't expect it to be a new Pixel Buds since Google has just released its new Pixel Buds Pro on the market. Furthermore, because the mysterious device will have a built-in battery, it probably won't be a new Chromecast device either.

During the testing, the new Google device was connected to a laptop via a USB cable, which implies that, most likely, it will be able to charge via a standard USB connection as well. The mysterious device could be a new addition to the Nest line-up, like a new Nest Cam or a new Nest speaker with a built-in battery.

Although we can only speculate at this point what G28DR actually is, there is a very high chance that we will soon find out. Usually, when a device receives an FCC certificate, it means that its announcement date is nearing. That is why we think Google might announce its new wireless device at its hardware event this October.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Last year's Sony Xperia 1 III is less prohibitive than ever after $300 discount
Last year's Sony Xperia 1 III is less prohibitive than ever after $300 discount
Xiaomi announces AR smart glasses with Snapdragon 8-series chipset
Xiaomi announces AR smart glasses with Snapdragon 8-series chipset
Amazon has one Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 model with LTE on sale at a bonkers $130 discount
Amazon has one Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 model with LTE on sale at a bonkers $130 discount
RedMagic 7S Pro gaming phone hands-on: turbofan, activate!
RedMagic 7S Pro gaming phone hands-on: turbofan, activate!
Motorola cancels the launch event for the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro
Motorola cancels the launch event for the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro
Google Pixel 6a battery life: everything we know
Google Pixel 6a battery life: everything we know

Popular stories

T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: first-ever '5G Enhanced' speed tests yield surprising results
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: first-ever '5G Enhanced' speed tests yield surprising results
Study compares Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to medical-grade equipment
Study compares Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to medical-grade equipment
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless