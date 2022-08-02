A new mysterious device from Google just received its FCC certification
Google just gave us a new mystery to solve. A new device made by the tech giant has just received FCC certification (via 9to5Google). However, the listing itself gives us almost no information about what this new gadget will be.
In the FCC database, the device is just labeled "wireless device." There is no product type or product name listed in the system. Yes, the certification also contains the model number, which is G28DR, but this, again, tells us nothing about the new, mysterious wireless device from Google.
Although we can only speculate at this point what G28DR actually is, there is a very high chance that we will soon find out. Usually, when a device receives an FCC certificate, it means that its announcement date is nearing. That is why we think Google might announce its new wireless device at its hardware event this October.
According to the FCC listing, the new device will come with a 3.65V battery and will have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. But the certification doesn't mention UWB, NFC, or cellular connectivity, so the new Google device probably won't be part of the Pixel line-up. We also don't expect it to be a new Pixel Buds since Google has just released its new Pixel Buds Pro on the market. Furthermore, because the mysterious device will have a built-in battery, it probably won't be a new Chromecast device either.
During the testing, the new Google device was connected to a laptop via a USB cable, which implies that, most likely, it will be able to charge via a standard USB connection as well. The mysterious device could be a new addition to the Nest line-up, like a new Nest Cam or a new Nest speaker with a built-in battery.
