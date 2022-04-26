A new leak hints at an upcoming OnePlus phone, quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro
A new OnePlus leak has emerged. As MySmartPrice first reported, a new OnePlus phone with model number PGZ110 has appeared on the TENAA certification website. We don't know the name of the device yet, but from the certificate, we can see the possible specs and even some images of the potential OnePlus handset.
The PGZ110 will come equipped with a 6.59-inch LCD display with a 2,412 x 1,080 resolution and a possible 120Hz refresh rate.
The specifications indicate that there will be a 64MP primary camera, as well as 8MP and 2MP auxiliary shooters, which could be for making ultra-wide and macro pictures. As for the selfies, the phone will have a 16MP snapper.
There is no word on when OnePlus will reveal the rumored PGZ110, but judging by the fact that it appeared on TENAA, it could be very soon.
We assume that the PGZ110 could be either the rumored OnePlus 10 or the OnePlus Ace Lite. But when we think more about it, it leans more towards it being the OnePlus 10. The PGZ110's specs are very similar to the Ace model—yes—but the Ace was announced on April 21. If this was the lite version, OnePlus would have announced it with the regular one. Also, the PGZ110's design is very similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10 is also rumored to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity and to lack an alert slider, so the glove fits.
As we can see from the photos, the PGZ110 was spotted in a gray color variant, and its camera bump resembles the one on the OnePlus 10 Pro. According to the listed specs, the handset's dimensions are 6.46 x 2.98 x 0.34 inches (164.3 x 75.8 x 8.7 mm), and it weighs 7.23 oz (205 g). From the pictures, we also see that the phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and may not come with an alert slider hardware key.
Things that are NOT allowed: