iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
Apps

Zoom adds new security option – end-to-end encryption for meetings, starting October 19

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Oct 15, 2020, 7:06 AM
Zoom adds new security option – end-to-end encryption for meetings, starting October 19
In its company blog, Zoom has just announced that end-to-end encryption (E2EE) will be given as an option to both paid and free Zoom users starting October 19. The new security feature will be in a "technical preview" state within its first 30 days, with Zoom being open to user feedback during that period.


How E2EE aims to improve users' Zoom meetings is by generating keys for the meetings directly the user's machine and not on Zoom's servers. Those keys will be encrypted when relayed through the company's servers, so not even Zoom employees can see them. It's an extra security layer for users to enable whenever they deem it necessary. And to let users know if their meeting is successfully using E2EE, a green shield logo will appear on everyone's top left screen corner.

Zoom’s top priority is the trust and safety of our users, and our implementation of E2EE will allow us to continue to enhance safety on our platform. Free/Basic users seeking access to E2EE will participate in a one-time verification process that will prompt the user for additional pieces of information, such as verifying a phone number via text message.


Just over a month ago, Zoom took another step towards improving its general security by introducing Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for user accounts. That feature aims at protecting individual accounts from being accessed by hackers, by making it more difficult for said hackers to break into an account even if they have the correct password for it. 2FA too, however, has to be enabled by the user first and isn't on by default.

Zoom's rapid success and growth came with countless security-related concerns that led to its usage getting banned by businesses and organizations from around the world, including a ban of Zoom usage by the US Senate and Google employees. Since then, the company has been making strides to improve its security and, in turn, its users' trust on many occasions, including launching a dedicated Zoom security advisory council.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best pre-order deals on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Buds 2 colors leak, early release date set to counter Huawei
Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Popular stories
Wild new report suggests Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G family could be released this year

Popular stories

Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
iPhone 12 size comparison: the new lineup against the competition and older iPhones
Popular stories
Apple officially unveils iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max
Popular stories
iPhone 12 series battery life revealed: Here's how they compare with all the previous iPhones
Popular stories
The iPhone 12 and 12 mini price and preorder deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or unlocked
Popular stories
Check out these new US 5G and 4G LTE speed tests to see how fast your city really is

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless