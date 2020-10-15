Zoom adds new security option – end-to-end encryption for meetings, starting October 19
How E2EE aims to improve users' Zoom meetings is by generating keys for the meetings directly the user's machine and not on Zoom's servers. Those keys will be encrypted when relayed through the company's servers, so not even Zoom employees can see them. It's an extra security layer for users to enable whenever they deem it necessary. And to let users know if their meeting is successfully using E2EE, a green shield logo will appear on everyone's top left screen corner.
Zoom’s top priority is the trust and safety of our users, and our implementation of E2EE will allow us to continue to enhance safety on our platform. Free/Basic users seeking access to E2EE will participate in a one-time verification process that will prompt the user for additional pieces of information, such as verifying a phone number via text message.
Just over a month ago, Zoom took another step towards improving its general security by introducing Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for user accounts. That feature aims at protecting individual accounts from being accessed by hackers, by making it more difficult for said hackers to break into an account even if they have the correct password for it. 2FA too, however, has to be enabled by the user first and isn't on by default.
Zoom's rapid success and growth came with countless security-related concerns that led to its usage getting banned by businesses and organizations from around the world, including a ban of Zoom usage by the US Senate and Google employees. Since then, the company has been making strides to improve its security and, in turn, its users' trust on many occasions, including launching a dedicated Zoom security advisory council.