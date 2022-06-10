ZTE Axon 40 Ultra bends the rules of smartphone cameras to reach the next level

Pre-set your focus

Last year's ZTE Axon 30 showed us how good ZTE is at hiding the selfie camera under active pixels in the display. No punch-holes, no notches, the whole screen was uninterrupted. This year, the technology is perfected and is coming to the Axon 40 Ultra to give us a fullscreen experience at all times.





To achieve this, ZTE uses a matrix of specially arranged subpixels, blanketing the area of the display where the selfie camera is. These are driven by their own dedicated pixel driver and are synced to work in tune with the rest of the display by a state-of-the-art "UDC Pro" chip.





When you need the selfie camera, the pixels shut off and leave room for the lens to work. At all other times, the “hole” is seamlessly covered and inpercievable.





The power to go all day





To round off the package and give you more time to spend with those 64 MP primary cameras, ZTE has outfitted the Axon 40 Ultra with a 5,000 mAh battery, which should comfortably last us a full day. To top it off, it supports 65 W fast charging. To put things in perspective, the Axon 30 Ultra had a 4,600 mAh cell, lasted a day, and its 65 W brick was able to charge it from 0% to 100% in less than 50 minutes. We expect slightly longer battery life for the Axon 40 Ultra and pretty much the same quick charging.





Sometimes, even the fastest focusing can’t get the right photo in the right time. If you are prepping up an action shot (think — setting up the camera to capture a basketball player’s dunk), you can pre-set your focus distance and lock it. Then, just wait — as soon as your desired subject is in sight, press the shutter button and the fast camera will do the rest.Taking sharp, non-blurry photos is not just about the perfect focus — sometimes, we need the right shutter speed and a steady hand. But, we all know the nature of mobile photography — often, you are holding the phone in-hand, perched on an inconvenient spot, trying to capture the perfect moment.In those moments, shaky hands can be an issue.The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra utilizes a special imaging algorithm — an AI engine will detect motion and jitter, and the shutter speed will be optimally adjusted. When you take a photo, the phone will take a few captures, all at different exposures. After this, it will look for the sharpest, cleanest captures of your moving subject, and it will stitch together a clear image of what you were trying to photograph.