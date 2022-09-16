 YouTube can now force users to watch as many as 10 ads in a roll - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

YouTube can now force users to watch as many as 10 ads in a roll

Apps
3
YouTube can now force users to watch as many as 10 ads in a roll
There are few things that can grind a user’s gears as much as an endless barrage of ads. Unfortunately, many free services rely on ad revenue and, by extension, bombard their users in order to make profits. YouTube even more so, with its controversial model of monetisation.

But where do we draw the line? When are ads too much? Apparently, YouTube thinks a stream (pun intended) of 10 ads in a row is an acceptable number.

Some users have reported being forced to watch as many as 10 unskippable ads, before a video even starts. The length of the ads themselves also appears to be longer. It should be noted that if the video is longer, odds are it will be interrupted midway with even more ads.

This information was first brought forward via Reddit and was subsequently covered by Sammobile in a dedicated article. Admittedly, the issue has had an impact on a limited number of users, but the trend itself is concerning.

Apparently, the phenomenon is due to YouTube’s new “bumper ads”. The particular ad type can expose the viewer to numerous ads in quick succession, without a “skip” option. This clarification was given by the TeamYoutTube Twitter account. The only saving grace is that the ads tend to be below 6 seconds long.

Nevertheless, a simple round of arithmetics can give you an estimate of 60 seconds of unskippable ad time. Just how unreasonable this figure is, largely depends on what type of content you are watching.

At any rate, YouTube is already treading on thin ice. There is only so many ads viewers can stomach, before deciding that watching the video in the first place is simply not worth it.

Of course, impatient users always have the option to subscribe to YouTube Premier. But, at this point, the ad policy seems tilted towards the prospect of rendering mundane Youtube unwatchable.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Incredible Galaxy S22 Ultra deal shaves nearly $200 off the price of Samsung's magnificent flagship
Incredible Galaxy S22 Ultra deal shaves nearly $200 off the price of Samsung's magnificent flagship
'Ultra-high frequency' Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 might be too fast for its own good
'Ultra-high frequency' Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 might be too fast for its own good
Walmart now lets you try clothes on a virtual model of you by using only your iPhone
Walmart now lets you try clothes on a virtual model of you by using only your iPhone
Coming soon: save songs from YouTube Shorts directly to a YouTube Music playlist
Coming soon: save songs from YouTube Shorts directly to a YouTube Music playlist
The iPhone 14 Plus might be doing worse than the iPhone 12 and 13 mini did
The iPhone 14 Plus might be doing worse than the iPhone 12 and 13 mini did
Scooch, MasterCard, only Visa beats Apple Pay transactions now
Scooch, MasterCard, only Visa beats Apple Pay transactions now

Popular stories

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless