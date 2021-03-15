Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Interesting facts Software updates

You can soon check if your match on Tinder is a sex offender

Ventsislav Dyankov
by Ventsislav Dyankov
Mar 15, 2021, 9:36 AM
You can soon check if your match on Tinder is a sex offender
Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match are said to soon unveil a new feature to their products. Match Group, the owner of all these date applications, has started working with a nonprofit organization named Garbo. The latter is offering a background check on people with only a full name, or a phone number plus first name. The first application to get this new feature will be Tinder.
 
The new option will allow users to check whether their possible date has a criminal record of any kind. Garbo collects public records and all kinds of reports of violence and abuse. Thus said, citing Garbo, they don’t collect any drug possession or traffic violation records.
 
The service will not be offered free of charge and it’s not yet clear whether you will have to pay as you go, or whether it will be a part of a concrete subscription plan. It is known, though, that Match Group is starting to test the Garbo service for Tinder and that it will take at least a couple of months for it to go live. Once it has been fully integrated into Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match may follow suit.
 
However, in order to use the new feature you would still have to know the exact name and phone number of your match. The Match Group won’t share its users’ data with Garbo, so Tinder users can only use this service if they know the true real life details of their dates.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
March introduction of third-gen Apple AirPods is not happening says top analyst
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Leaked AirPods 3 renders and photos show off new design, lack of silicone tips
Popular stories
Apple's entire iPhone 13 family is 'likely' to bring a highly anticipated feature to market

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison
Popular stories
Scooch, S21 Ultra, a new 'best phone display' sheriff is coming
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless