You can soon check if your match on Tinder is a sex offender



The new option will allow users to check whether their possible date has a criminal record of any kind. Garbo collects public records and all kinds of reports of violence and abuse. Thus said, citing Garbo, they don’t collect any drug possession or traffic violation records.



The service will not be offered free of charge and it’s not yet clear whether you will have to pay as you go, or whether it will be a part of a concrete subscription plan. It is known, though, that Match Group is starting to test the Garbo service for Tinder and that it will take at least a couple of months for it to go live. Once it has been fully integrated into Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match may follow suit.



However, in order to use the new feature you would still have to know the exact name and phone number of your match. The Match Group won’t share its users’ data with Garbo, so Tinder users can only use this service if they know the true real life details of their dates.

Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match are said to soon unveil a new feature to their products. Match Group, the owner of all these date applications, has started working with a nonprofit organization named Garbo. The latter is offering a background check on people with only a full name, or a phone number plus first name. The first application to get this new feature will be Tinder.