Xiaomi "Pure Mode" to ban sideloading apps

Xiaomi "Pure Mode" to ban sideloading apps0
While Apple has always banned app sideloading from anywhere outside their own App Store (unless an iPhone is jailbroken, which is another story), Google's Android has always been more lenient in that matter. Android users have never been denied the ability to download custom APK's at their leisure, straight off whichever mobile internet browser they are using.
An extra security measure
While this freedom is wonderful and only one of the many reasons people may prefer Android to iOS, it also opens up Android devices to malware accidentally downloaded through a disguised APK.
In the announcement related to the beta release of Pure Mode, Xiaomi reports that of all the APKs downloaded to Xiaomi devices daily, 40% don't go through any security screening. And 10% of those, Xiaomi declares, "have been identified as risky applications by Xiaomi's security audits."
Over the years that Xiaomi has been evolving MIU, the company has tried hard and been fairly successful in setting itself apart from stock Android and other skins by having its own special themes and features. Pure Mode is only going to be another one of these singularities, and likely a nice-to-have for many safety-conscious Xiaomi users.
It will be released in China first, global launch uncertain
The new Pure Mode function is going to be making its way to a select group of Chinese users first, as it is still being perfected by the developers. The China-only beta testing period began yesterday, and will run until September 10. During this time, it will be rolling out to 1,000 users daily, as reported by XDA Developers.