Xiaomi 13 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Blind Camera Comparison in Low Light!

Apple Camera Xiaomi
Xiaomi 13 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Blind Camera Comparison
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is here and it has arguably the most advanced camera system on the planet, but hardware means nothing without the image processing to back it up, so does the Xiaomi has what it takes to beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

We were curious to find out, so that's why we went for a walk in the most challenging conditions for any smartphone camera: at night!

Dark streets, neon signs and a bunch of landscape shots, all captured using the main camera to see if the advanced 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor on the Xiaomi is really better than the smaller sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

To remove any possible bias, we have cleared the information about the shots and left the choice to you, our dear readers. Pick your favorite and may the best camera win!

We will unveil the results on Tuesday, May 9th.

Scene 1



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 2



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 3



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 4



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 5



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 6



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 7



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 8



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 9



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 10



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 11



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 12



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

