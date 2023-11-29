X Spaces might get video integration, allowing you to turn your camera during conversations

Confirmed! You will soon be able to turn on your camera in X Spaces! https://t.co/ohMN1AEURlpic.twitter.com/DbHNOY6w9U — Aaron (@aaronp613) November 27, 2023

For those unfamiliar with Spaces, it is a way to have live audio conversations on X. Anyone can join, listen, and speak in a Space on X for iOS and Android. Currently, you can only listen in a Space on the web.With the upcoming video update, Spaces is evolving from being solely audio-focused to incorporating video, positioning itself closer to the functionality of video conferencing tools like Google Meet or Zoom, where you can have an online meeting with your coworkers, followers, or even friends (let's hope we can see them live, but nevertheless, as 2020 showed, such tools can be useful).To host a Space, you can initiate it by long-pressing on the post Composer from your Home timeline and selecting the Spaces icon or choosing the Spaces tab at the bottom. Spaces are public, allowing anyone to join as listeners.Up to 13 people, including the host and 2 co-hosts, can speak simultaneously. Scheduling is an option, and hosts can invite others to talk or send requests for permission. Starting a Space includes enabling mic access, and hosts can share the link via a post for others to join the conversation.