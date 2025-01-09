Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Which brand do you think could overthrow Apple and Samsung?

Polls
Which brand do you think could overthrow Apple and Samsung?
Samsung and Apple have about 80% of the US smartphone market, which has been the case for years. Regardless of what they release, people keep choosing either a Galaxy or an iPhone, and no other brand can get even remotely close to their sales numbers.

According to Counterpoint Research, Lenovo is the third best-selling smartphone manufacturer in the US, with a 14% market share for its Motorola brand. Other sources claim a much lower market share for Motorola, and some put Google in third place. However, in all that data, Pixels have a single-digit market share.

One of the main reasons Americans usually choose iPhones and Galaxies is the carriers. Most people in the US buy phones through their carrier, and most carriers offer very few choices outside of the market leaders. All of them offer Pixels, though, so maybe there’s something more going on.

Motorola and Google are in the best position to challenge Apple and Samsung. According to some data, HMD is also faring a little better than the rest of the pack. Probably owning the Nokia brand, that’s also sold by some of the big carriers, helps.

Do you think those are the brands that could overthrow the current champions? What do you think about OnePlus and Nothing, which are successful worldwide despite their limited impact stateside? Do you think some other brands have better chances? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments.

Which brand do you think could overthrow Apple and Samsung?

Vote View Result
