WhatsApp upcoming feature lets you use the same account on multiple devices

WhatsApp is testing new features all the time and we often learn about them before release. One of the important features that we hope to see coming to WhatsApp is the option to use the same account on multiple devices.
A new report coming from WABetaInfo
confirms WhatsApp is now testing this new feature that allows users to have the same WhatsApp account on up to four devices. In that regard, a new UI that will manage all linked devices is now in the works at WhatsApp.
WhatsApp Linked Devices UI
The new UI is meant to enable users to add new devices to their WhatsApp account or remove them if they need to. To add new devices to your WhatsApp account, you must use a code that will sent to you via SMS or WhatsApp Chat. The procedure hasn't been finalized since the feature is still in the works, but it's probably the easiest and most secure way at the moment.
The new option to add multiple devices on the same WhatsApp account
is not yet available in any of the beta versions of the app, but the new Linked Devices UI does show up in one of the beta iterations.
