iOS Android Apps

WhatsApp upcoming feature lets you use the same account on multiple devices

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 26, 2020, 9:08 AM
WhatsApp upcoming feature lets you use the same account on multiple devices
WhatsApp is testing new features all the time and we often learn about them before release. One of the important features that we hope to see coming to WhatsApp is the option to use the same account on multiple devices.

A new report coming from WABetaInfo confirms WhatsApp is now testing this new feature that allows users to have the same WhatsApp account on up to four devices. In that regard, a new UI that will manage all linked devices is now in the works at WhatsApp.

The new UI is meant to enable users to add new devices to their WhatsApp account or remove them if they need to. To add new devices to your WhatsApp account, you must use a code that will sent to you via SMS or WhatsApp Chat. The procedure hasn't been finalized since the feature is still in the works, but it's probably the easiest and most secure way at the moment.

The new option to add multiple devices on the same WhatsApp account is not yet available in any of the beta versions of the app, but the new Linked Devices UI does show up in one of the beta iterations.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Red hot rumor calls for September 8th unveiling of the 5G iPhone 12 models, AirPower, more
Popular stories
Back-to-school shopping guide: phones, tablets, headphones, all the tech you need
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
The gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked for the first time
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless