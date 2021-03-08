Weird iCloud glitch locks a user out because of her surname
In computer systems, “true” and “false” are used to indicate whether a condition is met or not. In theory, the same iCloud glitch might be triggered by typing in other programming logic values in the name field -- “false” or “null”, for example.
Can get your coders to free my last name from icloud jail?— Rachel True (@RachelTrue) March 6, 2021
Been locked out for 6+ months because of an uncapitalized t in TRUE, my surname but also a computer command.
Now that I a layman have explained problem to you a giant computer company, could u fix?@apple@AppleSupporthttps://t.co/TSEjUU1nXF
Apple still hasn’t come out with an official statement on the problem.