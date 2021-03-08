Weird iCloud glitch locks a user out because of her surname

Can get your coders to free my last name from icloud jail?

Been locked out for 6+ months because of an uncapitalized t in TRUE, my surname but also a computer command.



Now that I a layman have explained problem to you a giant computer company, could u fix?@apple@AppleSupporthttps://t.co/TSEjUU1nXF — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) March 6, 2021

Rachel True further added that she thinks the problem is in the coding of the program and it is software and not hardware related -- and she’s likely right. According to the actor, Apple hasn’t stopped charging her for the service in the last 6 months even after hours of talking to Apple Support. True could move to the free iCloud plan, but by doing that, she would lose a lot of her stored data.



Apple still hasn’t come out with an official statement on the problem.

