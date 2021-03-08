Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Apple

Weird iCloud glitch locks a user out because of her surname

Iskren Gaidarov
by Iskren Gaidarov
Mar 08, 2021, 4:38 AM
Weird iCloud glitch locks a user out because of her surname
iCloud is mistaking a user’s surname for a piece of computer code, denying her access to the service. The glitch was brought to light by actor Rachel True, who’s been unable to access her iCloud for over 6 months because she typed in her surname with a lowercase “t”.

In computer systems, “true” and “false” are used to indicate whether a condition is met or not. In theory, the same iCloud glitch might be triggered by typing in other programming logic values in the name field -- “false” or “null”, for example.

Rachel True expressed her frustration on Twitter. The actor also mentioned that after hours spent talking with the Apple Support team, they still couldn’t resolve her problem.


Rachel True further added that she thinks the problem is in the coding of the program and it is software and not hardware related -- and she’s likely right. According to the actor, Apple hasn’t stopped charging her for the service in the last 6 months even after hours of talking to Apple Support. True could move to the free iCloud plan, but by doing that, she would lose a lot of her stored data.

Apple still hasn’t come out with an official statement on the problem.

