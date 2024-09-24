Wear OS 5 comes to older Pixel watches

If you have an OG Pixel Watch or the Pixel Watch 2 , there is some good news for you tonight. Both timepieces have started to receive the update to Wear OS 5 today, September 24th, starting at 4 pm ET. Google states that the update will be released in phases based on the device receiving the updated OS and the carrier. Google also says that users will receive a notification on their timepieces when the over-the-air update is available for their devices.









Pixel Watch 3 which allows users to switch between taking pictures and recording video more easily, and it also includes the improved Pixel Watch 3 Recorder app. Wear OS 5 adds "new features, numerous bug fixes, and performance updates." It also adds several features found on the Pixel Watch 3 including the ability to switch between using a list view to see your apps or a new grid UI that somewhat resembles the grid view seen on the Apple Watch. The Wear OS 5 grid UI has all of the icons sized the same, unlike the grid view on the Apple Watch. The older watches will receive the improved Camera app found on thewhich allows users to switch between taking pictures and recording video more easily, and it also includes the improvedRecorder app.









Wear OS 5 adds support for Astro Mode used for astrophotography. The update also includes a media output switcher that "lets users choose which device should play media and show information about the currently-playing media content,"











Watch face format version 2 comes with a pair of additional preset configurations called Flavors, weather conditions, heart rate system data source, and two new complications which include Goal progress and Weighted elements. The former is employed when a user can exceed a goal such as a step count. The latter is used to show discrete subsets of data.





With Wear 5 OS, there are new metrics for runners:

Ground contact time: Measures the amount of time that a runner's foot is in contact with the ground during a single step.

Stride length: The distance covered by a runner in a single step.

Vertical oscillation: The distance that a user's center of mass, with each step, moves up and down.

Vertical ratio: Vertical oscillation divided by stride length.



