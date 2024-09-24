Wear OS 5 comes to older Pixel watches
Up Next:
If you have an OG Pixel Watch or the Pixel Watch 2, there is some good news for you tonight. Both timepieces have started to receive the update to Wear OS 5 today, September 24th, starting at 4 pm ET. Google states that the update will be released in phases based on the device receiving the updated OS and the carrier. Google also says that users will receive a notification on their timepieces when the over-the-air update is available for their devices.
The media output switcher allows users to choose which device should play media and show information about what is currently playing. | Image credit-9to5Google
Wear OS 5 adds "new features, numerous bug fixes, and performance updates." It also adds several features found on the Pixel Watch 3 including the ability to switch between using a list view to see your apps or a new grid UI that somewhat resembles the grid view seen on the Apple Watch. The Wear OS 5 grid UI has all of the icons sized the same, unlike the grid view on the Apple Watch. The older watches will receive the improved Camera app found on the Pixel Watch 3 which allows users to switch between taking pictures and recording video more easily, and it also includes the improved Pixel Watch 3 Recorder app.
Update to Wear OS 5 includes a grid view for your apps. | Image credit-Android Police
Wear OS 5 adds support for Astro Mode used for astrophotography. The update also includes a media output switcher that "lets users choose which device should play media and show information about the currently-playing media content,"
"Software versions (global)
Google Pixel Watch 1: AW2A.240903.005.A2
Google Pixel Watch 2: AW2A.240903.005.A1
What’s Included
The September 2024 software update includes an upgrade to Wear OS 5, including new features, numerous bug fixes, and performance updates for Pixel Watch users. Additionally, app updates via the Playstore will be available for Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2 to obtain the grid-view app launcher, improved Camera controls, and the Pixel Recorder functionality.
Device Applicability
Applicable updates are available for all supported Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2 devices."-Google
Google Pixel Watch 1: AW2A.240903.005.A2
Google Pixel Watch 2: AW2A.240903.005.A1
What’s Included
The September 2024 software update includes an upgrade to Wear OS 5, including new features, numerous bug fixes, and performance updates for Pixel Watch users. Additionally, app updates via the Playstore will be available for Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2 to obtain the grid-view app launcher, improved Camera controls, and the Pixel Recorder functionality.
Device Applicability
Applicable updates are available for all supported Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2 devices."-Google
Watch face format version 2 comes with a pair of additional preset configurations called Flavors, weather conditions, heart rate system data source, and two new complications which include Goal progress and Weighted elements. The former is employed when a user can exceed a goal such as a step count. The latter is used to show discrete subsets of data.
With Wear 5 OS, there are new metrics for runners:
- Ground contact time: Measures the amount of time that a runner's foot is in contact with the ground during a single step.
- Stride length: The distance covered by a runner in a single step.
- Vertical oscillation: The distance that a user's center of mass, with each step, moves up and down.
- Vertical ratio: Vertical oscillation divided by stride length.
To see if you have the Wear OS 5 update on your Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2, open the Settings app on your device and go to System > System updates. Other updates will be coming to your apps which you can find by continuously going to Play Store > Manage Apps > Update All.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: