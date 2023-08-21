Vote now: How often do you use a Bluetooth speaker?

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Summer's already more than halfway through, and those outdoor parties or laid-back family get-togethers are probably making your free time more awesome. And come on, a party just isn't the same without some music, right? Often, especially when you're outside, where no power outlets are in sight, Bluetooth speakers are like the unsung heroes, giving us that much-needed musical boost.

Actually, you don't need a company to groove to music. Personally, I enjoy playing my favorite songs, especially when I'm by myself (no raised eyebrows about my music selection if you catch my drift).

Getting into the groove with a Bluetooth speaker could be part of your daily routine, an occasional thing, or perhaps you totally dislike it. I have friends who prefer to connect with the sounds of chirping birds and rustling leaves outdoors rather than turning up the music. Or maybe you believe that Bluetooth speakers just don't measure up in delivering the top-notch sound quality you crave for your favorite music.

You sure have your reasons if you're a "no-go" on Bluetooth speakers, and plenty of reasons if you're all about that speaker life—whether it's every now and then or all day, every day. Personally, I use my Bluetooth speaker around 3 or 4 times a week – whether I'm working outside or simply relaxing in the park after a long day. So, spill the beans—how often do you use a Bluetooth speaker, if at all?

Vote in our poll and share your favorite or most ridiculous memories while listening to music from a Bluetooth speaker in the comment section below.

How often do you use a Bluetooth speaker?

