Verizon's new 'Speed of Thought' documentary extols the 5G pioneers

Verizon just unleashed something really unorthodox for our unsuspecting and unprejudiced eyes and minds to marvel at - a full-length documentary on the 5G phenomenon. Called "Speed of Thought," the doc dabbles both in the early days of the 5G network standard, and the future that it holds.





The future for first responders, firefighters, healthcare workers, a future of both smart cities and rural communities connected like never before. The feature documentary is a pretty inspiring one to watch when it gets released on Amazon Prime Video, NBC's Peacock , or Verizon 's own Fios on Demand tomorrow, September 16.





We won't spoil what's in there, but you can check a series of snippets and teasers on things like robotic surgery that 5G could make possible at the Speed of Thought website . According to Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business, and CMO Diego Scotti: