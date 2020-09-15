Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Verizon 5G

Verizon's new 'Speed of Thought' documentary extols the 5G pioneers

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Sep 15, 2020, 2:40 PM
Verizon's new 'Speed of Thought' documentary extols the 5G pioneers
Verizon just unleashed something really unorthodox for our unsuspecting and unprejudiced eyes and minds to marvel at - a full-length documentary on the 5G phenomenon. Called "Speed of Thought," the doc dabbles both in the early days of the 5G network standard, and the future that it holds.

The future for first responders, firefighters, healthcare workers, a future of both smart cities and rural communities connected like never before. The feature documentary is a pretty inspiring one to watch when it gets released on Amazon Prime Video, NBC's Peacock, or Verizon's own Fios on Demand tomorrow, September 16.

We won't spoil what's in there, but you can check a series of snippets and teasers on things like robotic surgery that 5G could make possible at the Speed of Thought website. According to Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business, and CMO Diego Scotti:

Consumers have a lot of questions about what 5G is and the impact it will have. The truth is, 5G is going to change everything. Using this type of longform content as an educational tool gives ‘Speed of Thought’ a critical role in helping consumers understand 5G and its societal impact.

We are sitting on the cusp of the next industrial revolution and have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to completely reimagine our future. The innovators featured within ‘Speed of Thought’ are forging the way for life saving technology and societal advancement. There’s never been a more important time in the history of our world to innovate and build a future that’s more safe, inclusive and accessible to all.

What's in Verizon's 'Speed of Thought' 5G documentary?


Well, we wouldn't ruin the surprise, but here are a few of the things that may convince you in the future viability of Verizon's Ultra Wideband (UWB) mmWave 5G network that allows for those peak US carrier speeds and multiple device hookups on one channel at that.

  • Firefighters can finally see through smoke - a conceptual the C-THRU Mask leveraging AR on a 5G UWB connection.
  • Robotic surgery - the Corindus robotic surgeon's arm using the low 5G UWB latency for vascular intervention from afar.
  • Cultural history learning in an enveloping AR atmosphere for underrepresented communities.
  • Smart cities and communities - a Sacramento pilot that uses 5G UWB cameras to manage traffic in real time and eliminate pedestrian accidents by 2027.

