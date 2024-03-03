Verizon has already won march with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer

Verizon's home internet is a great option for customers looking for a fast internet connection. It's a particularly viable option for those who live in an area where cable or fiber internet is not available. There are also no contracts or equipment fees. If those reasons aren't enough to make you switch, the carrier has an enticing offer for you.





Verizon with a free Nintendo Switch as well as a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go or a $200 Target gift card for signing up for its 5G Home Plus or LTE Home Plus plan. will hook you up with a free Nintendo Switch as well as a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go or a $200 Target gift card for signing up for its 5G Home Plus or LTE Home Plus plan.





For a free Nintendo Switch, you will have to activate a new service by March 31. You must keep the service for at least 65 days and redeem the offer within 60 days. The conditions are the same for a gift card or Galaxy Chromebook Go, but those offers expire on April 10.





You'll also have to make sure to not cancel the service before 180 days, otherwise, you might be charged for the freebies.





The Nintendo Switch costs $300 and has a 6.2-inch LCD screen, 32GB of storage, 9 hours of battery life, and a headphone jack. The Samsung Chromebook Galaxy Go is a thin, lightweight laptop with an Intel Celeron N4500 (Jasper Lake) processor. It's priced at $300.





In case you are fed up with your existing internet connection, this is a good opportunity to try out Verizon 's service and see if you like it. Even if you end up canceling the service after 180 days, you'll get to keep a gaming console and a laptop (or whatever you decide to buy with the gift card), so it's going to be a win-win situation.



