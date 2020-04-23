Verizon

Verizon launches ultra-rugged, washable Kyocera DuraXV Extreme flip phone

Apr 23, 2020
This might have gone under the radar, but Verizon launched a new phone recently, the Kyocera DuraXV Extreme. It's marketed as an “ultra-rugged, washable” flip phone, so it's not really a smartphone.

For those who want a second phone or something that's both durable and washable, the Kyocera DuraXV Extreme is now available for purchase at Verizon for just $240. The flip phone comes in two variants – with a camera and without a camera, but the price remains the same.

The DuraXV Extreme can also be had for $10 per month for 24 months, and those who order the phone online will have their activation fees waived. Kyocera's feature phone is only available in black.

The best thing about Kyocera's flip phone is, obviously, its ruggedness. The DuraXV Extreme provides military standard 810G and IP68 waterproof protection. Also, the phone is drop-proof up to five feet into concrete, dustproof, and certified non-incendive Class 1 for protection in hazardous environments.

Just like every other feature phone sold these days, the Kyocera DuraXV Extreme features Push to Talk Plus over cellular or Wi-Fi. The handset packs a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, a 5-megapixel camera, and a 1,700 mAh battery that should provide up to 9.5 hours of usage time or up to 18 days of standby time.

On top of that, the flip phone supports mobile hotspot for up to 10 devices and features dual-mic noise cancellation and dual-front speakers. It's an interesting choice if you're looking for a feature phone, and it's even better if you don't want a phone with a camera.

