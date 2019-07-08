Verizon Wireless service 5G

Verizon 5G network coverage map: which cities are covered?

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Jan 27, 2020, 6:01 AM
Verizon 5G network coverage map: which cities are covered?
Latest update: January 27th, 2019. Verizon 5G is coming soon to Cincinnati, Little Rock, Kansas City and San Diego!

Verizon was one of the first US carriers to launch a 5G network, but it's coverage is limited to select spots in a handful of cities.

Still, Verizon is building out support for the network in more than a dozen markets and should light them up by the end of 2019.

The carriers refers to its network as 5G Ultra Wideband Mobile and at the moment it is built on top of what is called millimeter wave (mmWave) technology, which means that it uses extremely high-frequency bands to deliver incredible speeds, but at the cost of coverage as that high-frequency signal cannot travel far, nor can it penetrate walls and enter buildings.

5G Ultra Wideband is really kind of a "hotspot 5G network"


Still, if you are among the lucky few who are covered by the new network, you will experience extremely fast download speeds and reduced latency on your device.

Speaking of devices, there are a few phones that support 5G on Verizon now: the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, the Galaxy S10+ 5G, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, as well as the Moto Z4 with a 5G Moto Mod.


All of these are powerful phones with flagship-grade hardware that will serve you well.

With all of this in mind, here are the areas covered by the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Mobile network.

  • Atlanta
  • Boise
  • Boston
  • Charlotte
  • Chicago
  • Cleveland
  • Columbus
  • Dallas
  • Denver
  • Des Moines
  • Detroit
  • Grand Rapids
  • Greensboro
  • Hampton Roads
  • Hoboken
  • Houston
  • Indianapolis
  • Los Angeles
  • Memphis
  • Miami
  • Minneapolis
  • New York City
  • Omaha
  • Panama City
  • Phoenix
  • Providence
  • Salt Lake City
  • Sioux Falls
  • Spokane
  • St Paul
  • Washington DC

You can learn more about Verizon's 5G network at the carrier's 5G FAQs section.

troutsy
1. troutsy

Posts: 383; Member since: Feb 17, 2012

A coverage map with no map.... Now I've seen it all.

posted on Jul 08, 2019, 7:10 AM

drazwy
2. drazwy

Posts: 367; Member since: Jan 15, 2014

I know. I think people really are getting dumber.

posted on Jul 08, 2019, 9:37 AM

jonathanbohner
8. jonathanbohner

Posts: 27; Member since: Apr 21, 2012

a full view of the US and it would look really sad - little dots. it would have to be a zoomed in map of the cities covered so it would have to be a collage or individual pix.

posted on Sep 30, 2019, 7:46 AM

Krefted
3. Krefted

Posts: 1; Member since: Jul 09, 2019

I see a bunch of no name cities in that list and no mention of Philly.. that's odd.

posted on Jul 09, 2019, 12:05 AM

troutsy
4. troutsy

Posts: 383; Member since: Feb 17, 2012

Yeah, how'd they forget about the center of the universe when they were planning the coverage roll-out?

posted on Sep 27, 2019, 7:42 AM

Allday28
6. Allday28

Posts: 348; Member since: Nov 19, 2010

Spoken like a true philly native.

posted on Sep 27, 2019, 3:08 PM

ScottyJ
11. ScottyJ

Posts: 2; Member since: Oct 29, 2019

They hateses Philly!

posted on Oct 29, 2019, 7:38 PM

Sergpop
7. Sergpop

Posts: 10; Member since: Feb 21, 2019

... but at the cost of your health... ? Why they hiding the truth?

posted on Sep 29, 2019, 7:31 PM

jonathanbohner
9. jonathanbohner

Posts: 27; Member since: Apr 21, 2012

death by most everything we enjoy. cigarettes, booze, food and 5g! haha.

posted on Sep 30, 2019, 7:47 AM

ScottyJ
10. ScottyJ

Posts: 2; Member since: Oct 29, 2019

Little Rock is in Arkansas (AR), not Alaska (AK)

posted on Oct 29, 2019, 7:35 PM

