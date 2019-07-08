Verizon 5G network coverage map: which cities are covered?
Verizon was one of the first US carriers to launch a 5G network, but it's coverage is limited to select spots in a handful of cities.
Still, Verizon is building out support for the network in more than a dozen markets and should light them up by the end of 2019.
The carriers refers to its network as 5G Ultra Wideband Mobile and at the moment it is built on top of what is called millimeter wave (mmWave) technology, which means that it uses extremely high-frequency bands to deliver incredible speeds, but at the cost of coverage as that high-frequency signal cannot travel far, nor can it penetrate walls and enter buildings.
5G Ultra Wideband is really kind of a "hotspot 5G network"
Still, if you are among the lucky few who are covered by the new network, you will experience extremely fast download speeds and reduced latency on your device.
Speaking of devices, there are a few phones that support 5G on Verizon now: the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, the Galaxy S10+ 5G, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, as well as the Moto Z4 with a 5G Moto Mod.
All of these are powerful phones with flagship-grade hardware that will serve you well.
With all of this in mind, here are the areas covered by the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Mobile network.
- Atlanta
- Boise
- Boston
- Charlotte
- Chicago
- Cleveland
- Columbus
- Dallas
- Denver
- Des Moines
- Detroit
- Grand Rapids
- Greensboro
- Hampton Roads
- Hoboken
- Houston
- Indianapolis
- Los Angeles
- Memphis
- Miami
- Minneapolis
- New York City
- Omaha
- Panama City
- Phoenix
- Providence
- Salt Lake City
- Sioux Falls
- Spokane
- St Paul
- Washington DC
You can learn more about Verizon's 5G network at the carrier's 5G FAQs section.
