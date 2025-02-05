Upcoming AT&T update will be a connectivity nightmare for some users

AT&T





fallen243, Reddit user, January 2025

Receive the latest AT&T news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy AT&T is attempting to get people to sign up for its Wi-Fi coverage service with this move. It costs $10 a month for five extenders and the extenders, along with the Wi-Fi gateway modem create a mesh network to eliminate dead spots in your house.



AT&T will allegedly offer no compensation for breaking extenders, which sounds outrageous.



One user says that theirs was already broken by AT&T and this was such a letdown that they are already considering switching to another company. Apparently,is attempting to get people to sign up for its Wi-Fi coverage service with this move. It costs $10 a month for five extenders and the extenders, along with the Wi-Fi gateway modem create a mesh network to eliminate dead spots in your house.will allegedly offer no compensation for breaking extenders, which sounds outrageous.One user says that theirs was already broken byand this was such a letdown that they are already considering switching to another company.





ARCreef, Reddit user, January 2025



Some users have recommended using a third-party extender instead of paying for AT&T 's monthly service. However, if you go this route, you might be on your own if an issue crops up and AT&T might also blame unofficial hardware for any speed bottlenecks. With its extender service, AT&T promises lifetime extender replacement. Some users have recommended using a third-party extender instead of paying for's monthly service. However, if you go this route, you might be on your own if an issue crops up andmight also blame unofficial hardware for any speed bottlenecks. With its extender service,promises lifetime extender replacement.



Recommended Stories

beachlover1977, Reddit user, January 2025



AT&T appears to be offering a $50 gift card to anyone who calls and complains about the problem, but that will still not save you from the $10 fee unless you opt for third-party hardware. Companies often use tactics like these to keep you from leaving.



Also, AT&T 's actions don't sound so predatory when you consider the fact that Extended Wi-Fi Coverage Service is included for free with 2Gbps or faster plans.



Overall though, this is an infuriating situation but AT&T might just get away with it due to the quality of service it provides. appears to be offering a $50 gift card to anyone who calls and complains about the problem, but that will still not save you from the $10 fee unless you opt for third-party hardware. Companies often use tactics like these to keep you from leaving.Also,'s actions don't sound so predatory when you consider the fact that Extended Wi-Fi Coverage Service is included for free with 2Gbps or faster plans.Overall though, this is an infuriating situation butmight just get away with it due to the quality of service it provides.