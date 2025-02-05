Upcoming AT&T update will be a connectivity nightmare for some users
AT&T is best known for offering phone service but the company also provides internet connectivity to consumers in over 20 US states. It's one of the fastest internet service providers and even sells extenders to ensure your whole house is enveloped with Wi-Fi signals. The carrier might be trying to break some wireless extenders, according to a user.
AT&T will allegedly offer no compensation for breaking extenders, which sounds outrageous.
One user says that theirs was already broken by AT&T and this was such a letdown that they are already considering switching to another company.
Overall though, this is an infuriating situation but AT&T might just get away with it due to the quality of service it provides.
Reddit user fallen243 says that AT&T is going to release a firmware update for its most popular wireless gateway to prevent it from communicating with range extenders. The update will seemingly affect the extenders that the company used to sell.
I just got notice, and confirmed, AT&T intends to put out a firmware update to the most popular model of wireless gateway in order to break its ability to communicate with range extenders. They are specifically targeting the models of extenders that they use to sell, and are not offering any compensation. This is clearly an attempt to try to get more people to sign up for their $10 a month range extension service.
fallen243, Reddit user, January 2025
Apparently, AT&T is attempting to get people to sign up for its Wi-Fi coverage service with this move. It costs $10 a month for five extenders and the extenders, along with the Wi-Fi gateway modem create a mesh network to eliminate dead spots in your house.
AT&T will allegedly offer no compensation for breaking extenders, which sounds outrageous.
One user says that theirs was already broken by AT&T and this was such a letdown that they are already considering switching to another company.
They already broke mine. I was shocked to see that I can't even buy a new one, I'd have to rent it or some crap. I'll probably go to fiberwire next time. When companies start trying to control how we use their product by ruining other products it's time to say goodbye.
ARCreef, Reddit user, January 2025
Some users have recommended using a third-party extender instead of paying for AT&T's monthly service. However, if you go this route, you might be on your own if an issue crops up and AT&T might also blame unofficial hardware for any speed bottlenecks. With its extender service, AT&T promises lifetime extender replacement.
The notice says it will not affect third party extenders so rather than increase my bill by $10 a month, I will replace their extenders with third party extenders, which will probably be of higher quality anyway!
beachlover1977, Reddit user, January 2025
AT&T appears to be offering a $50 gift card to anyone who calls and complains about the problem, but that will still not save you from the $10 fee unless you opt for third-party hardware. Companies often use tactics like these to keep you from leaving.
Also, AT&T's actions don't sound so predatory when you consider the fact that Extended Wi-Fi Coverage Service is included for free with 2Gbps or faster plans.
Overall though, this is an infuriating situation but AT&T might just get away with it due to the quality of service it provides.
