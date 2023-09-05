USB-C charging is already tempting many Android users to switch to iPhone 15
1
By this time next Tuesday, Apple will have revealed the iPhone 15 lineup. Compelled by a new European law that mandates a common charging port for all smartphones, Apple will reluctantly retire its proprietary Lightning connector for a USB-C port. And looking at new survey results shared by smartphone price comparison site SellCell, Apple might end up thanking the EU for forcing its hands.
SellCell questioned more than 1,000 iPhone owners and more than 1,000 Android users to find out whether the inclusion of USB-C charging could influence their decision to buy the iPhone 15.
A whopping 44 percent of Android phone users said they might consider the iPhone 15 if it features a USB-C port. 63 percent of iPhone owners might upgrade to the iPhone 15 because of the new port.
So why is a new port such a big deal? The main reason is that consumers will be able to use the same charger for multiple devices, including iPhones, tablets, and Mac computers. USB-C chargers will probably also charge at a faster rate and offer speedier data transfer speeds.
As for those Android users who won't switch to an iPhone even after the introduction of the USB-C port, 73.81 percent said that they are happy with Android and don't want to buy an iPhone.
31 percent of iPhone owners who said that USB-C charging won't make them buy the iPhone 15 explained that a new port alone won't influence their decision to upgrade. 38.17 percent of those who don't regard this as a groundbreaking change said they are happy with their existing iPhone.
A small minority of users across both operating systems said that USB-C doesn't matter because they use wireless charging.
Apple will reveal the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 on September 12 during the Wonderlust event. The new phones may help the company surpass Samsung as the largest smartphone seller.
