US agency asks FCC to crackdown harder on carriers for restrictive unlocking policies

NTIA, November 2024

NTIA has criticised the current "anti-competitive and anti-consumer practice of keeping mobile wireless devices locked to a single carrier" and wants consumers to have the flexibility of switching providers freely.

Recommended Stories

The agency has requested the FCC to consider an unlocking period shorter than 60 days wherever possible, such as when a customer with a good track record requests unlocking or when the fraud risk is low.NTIA also says that prepaid and postpaid phones should be governed by the same rules and has rejected arguments that prepaid discounts can only be offered with locked devices. The agency has mentioned that Verizon has the same unlocking policy for both prepaid and postpaid customers, but it still offers subsidized prepaid phones.NTIA has also suggested that the devices should be unlocked automatically whenever feasible, lifting the burden from consumers to request an unlock.Lastly, NTIA has also asked the FCC to expand the rule to encompass tablets as well, which are often also chained to carriers.NTIA argues that all consumers, regardless of their financial standing, should be able to change carriers seamlessly and has asked the FCC to not consider suggestions that a shorter unlocking policy would benefit low-income consumers.Looking at the opposition the FCC is facing for proposing a 60-day unlocking policy, it's unlikely to side with NTIA and suggest even tighter rules.