UK: Vodafone jumps ahead of rumours, offers free AirPods with your iPhone purchase

So, the offer is available to new and upgrading customers. If you are getting any of the unlimited plans and you buy an iPhone XS iPhone 11 , or iPhone 11 Pro (note: iPhone XR is not part of the offer), you will be eligible to receive a free pair of AirPods. What's that "eligible" part about? Well, apparently, the offer will be valid only until supplies last (otherwise — you have until the 3rd of December anyway). So, if you are aiming for this one, be sure to ask if you will get the bonus.





It is the aftermath of Black Friday, but as we all know — the deals are not yet gone. We have Cyber Monday to look forward to and companies do tend to prolong the deals season by a few days anyway. And hey, it seems Vodafone has heard the rumours that Apple might bundle AirPods with its future iPhones ... and decided to get ahead of the curve.