Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint iOS Apple Deals

UK: Vodafone jumps ahead of rumours, offers free AirPods with your iPhone purchase

Preslav Kateliev by Preslav Kateliev   /  Dec 01, 2019, 10:07 AM
UK: Vodafone jumps ahead of rumours, offers free AirPods with your iPhone purchase
It is the aftermath of Black Friday, but as we all know — the deals are not yet gone. We have Cyber Monday to look forward to and companies do tend to prolong the deals season by a few days anyway. And hey, it seems Vodafone has heard the rumours that Apple might bundle AirPods with its future iPhones... and decided to get ahead of the curve.

So, the offer is available to new and upgrading customers. If you are getting any of the unlimited plans and you buy an iPhone XS, iPhone 11, or iPhone 11 Pro (note: iPhone XR is not part of the offer), you will be eligible to receive a free pair of AirPods. What's that "eligible" part about? Well, apparently, the offer will be valid only until supplies last (otherwise — you have until the 3rd of December anyway). So, if you are aiming for this one, be sure to ask if you will get the bonus.

Vodafone iPhone + AirPods deal details

$738.34 Apple iPhone XS on Amazon
$999.99 Apple iPhone XS Max on Amazon
$599.00 Apple iPhone 11 on eBay

Related phones

9.7

Apple iPhone XS
9.5

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone 11
9.0

Apple iPhone 11 Pro
9.6

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Unlocked-Moto-G7-goes-down-to-a-little-over-100-in-grade-A-eBay-deal
Unlocked Moto G7 goes down to a little over $100 in 'grade A' eBay deal
-$400
samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-unlocked-deal-microsoft-ebay
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 10+ scores new all-time high discount with no strings attached
-$30
Google-Home-Mini-sale-30-off
Google Home Mini on sale for just $20 at multiple US retailers
Target-Cyber-Week-sale-2019
Target Cyber Week sale starts one day early, here are the best deals
Apple-Music-six-months-trial
Expires in - 15h 33minNew Apple Music subscribers receiving six months of service for free
-$50
The-Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-Active-2-is-50-off-on-Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $50 off on Amazon

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.