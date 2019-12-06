Aides fret about President Trump's use of an unsecured Apple iPhone
Last year, we told you that there was some concern among members of the Trump administration that one of the two iPhone units then being used by the president was not secure. At the time, a senior official said that the handset used by Trump to send out tweets was supposed to be checked out every 30 days to look for signs that it was hacked. The president's other iPhone is regularly checked, but he has gone as long as five months without turning in the "Twitter" phone because he says that monthly checks are "too inconvenient."
Trump now uses a government-issued cellphone that is considered to be safer than his unsecured iPhone
Two years ago, then chief of staff John Kelly and White House intelligence officials tried to get Trump to use a secure White House landline; they even tried to explain to the president how foreign intelligence agencies could listen in to calls made on his iPhone. While these officials say that Trump now uses a government cellphone that is considered safer than his iPhone, the latter is still used too often to soothe officials' fears.
Investigators for the House were able to subpoena the wireless carriers to receive information about phone calls made from Trump to Giuliani. This means that these conversations were not made over encrypted phone lines or apps such as WhatsApp. Calls made using that app would have benefited from end-to-end encryption and would not have shown up on the carriers' logs.
All this suggests that President Trump is not being as careful as he could and should be with his iPhone. But the problem is that even if Trump is using a secure line and the party on the other end-like Giuliani-is not using a secure phone, the conversation can be captured by foreign intelligence. Larry Pfeiffer, who was the senior director of the White House Situation Room during the Obama years, says, "Giuliani calling the president through the Situation Room does not guarantee any level of security because he’s using a commercial cellphone and at least part of his call is coming over commercial phone lines." While Trump's personal attorney is known for using WhatsApp, Pfeiffer adds, "I would not want to be trusting commercial encryption over government encryption when conducting national security business."
