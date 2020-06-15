Sprint customers to get one of T-Mobile's best features very soon
Reddit thread, T-Mobile has already prepped all the marketing stuff concerning the changes but hasn't decided when to kick off the freebies program. If you're not acquainted with T-Mobile Tuesday, you'll be happy to know that every week you'll be in for some major freebies from various service providers.
As long as you're a Sprint or T-Mobile customer, you'll be eligible for these freebies that cover all aspects of everyday life, including food, clothing, tickets to movies, or services that require an active subscription.
Now, the official documents addressed to T-Mobile employees mention that the giveaway program will be coming to “legacy Sprint customers,” but that probably applies to everyone who's subscribed to the carrier. Even though there's no ETA, we believe it's safe to assume that T-Mobile Tuesday will soon be available for Sprint customers seeing that T-Mobile's employees are being trained as we speak.