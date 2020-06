Sprint customers to get one of T-Mobile's best features very soon

immediate coverage improvement

It looks like 2020 shapes up to be an exciting year for Sprint customers since they're getting all the perks that are already available to T-Mobile customers throughout the year. Last week, we learned that one million Sprint customers will benefit from “” once their phones will automatically switch to mainly using T-Mobile's network.Well, that's not the only major perk that Sprint customers will be getting this month. T-Mobile Tuesday is another major program that will be coming to Sprint in the not-so-distant future. Obviously, this is no news since the T-Mobile Tuesday app was available for download for all Sprint customers for quite a while, but it looks like we're very close to an actual rollout.According to a Reddit thread , T-Mobile has already prepped all the marketing stuff concerning the changes but hasn't decided when to kick off the freebies program. If you're not acquainted with T-Mobile Tuesday, you'll be happy to know that every week you'll be in for some major freebies from various service providers.As long as you're a Sprint or T-Mobile customer, you'll be eligible for these freebies that cover all aspects of everyday life, including food, clothing, tickets to movies, or services that require an active subscription.Now, the official documents addressed to T-Mobile employees mention that the giveaway program will be coming to “legacy Sprint customers,” but that probably applies to everyone who's subscribed to the carrier. Even though there's no ETA, we believe it's safe to assume that T-Mobile Tuesday will soon be available for Sprint customers seeing that T-Mobile's employees are being trained as we speak.