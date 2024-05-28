TikTok's legal battle against the U.S. ban heats up this September
The popular social media platform TikTok is gearing up for a major legal battle this fall that could determine its future in the United States. The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has set a September date for oral arguments in two cases challenging a law that could potentially lead to a ban of the app.
Earlier this month, TikTok filed a lawsuit asserting that the law is unconstitutional. This move was echoed by a group of TikTok creators who are also challenging the law on the grounds that it infringes upon their First Amendment rights, as a ban would prevent them from communicating on the platform. Engadget reported that TikTok is reportedly covering the legal fees for the creators in this case.
Recognizing the urgency of the matter, the appeals court has decided to consolidate both cases and will hear the challenges in September, aligning with TikTok's request for an expedited schedule. The outcome of this legal battle carries immense weight, as it will not only determine TikTok's fate in the US but also set a precedent for future cases involving technology, national security, and freedom of speech. This could even lead to a review by the Supreme Court.
The legal challenges were triggered by a law that mandates ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to sell the app or face a ban due to national security concerns. TikTok, however, has been vocal in its opposition to this law, arguing that divesting from ByteDance is not feasible and that it has already taken steps to address the government's concerns.
ByteDance headquarters | Image credit: Getty Images via BBC
The September showdown is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for TikTok, as the court's decision will determine whether the app can continue to operate in the US under its current ownership structure. The case has attracted widespread attention due to the platform's immense popularity and the potential impact a ban would have on its vast user base.
