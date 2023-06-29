Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

TikTok might soon introduce its own online store in the US

Apps
1
TikTok might soon introduce its own online store in the US
Are you in need of more online shopping options? Well, even if you are not, TikTok might be launching its own online store in the US this July. According to Semafor (via The Verge), TikTok has been working on this move for a while, aiming to make its online store a reality in the US market.

Currently, TikTok already allows brands to sell products within the app through its TikTok Shop feature. The new plan is for TikTok to also sell products like toys and kitchen items. The company will handle the logistics and customer service and actually become a retailer.

Users would be able to browse through products, sold by TikTok from the new online store or through products sold by other companies from the TikTok shop, both integrated into the app. If this project goes through, TikTok will face stiff competition from Amazon, which currently dominates the online shopping market.

However, the rollout of the planned online store might be slow due to concerns about potential national security risks raised by lawmakers, which even led to threats of a ban.

Recently, TikTok confirmed that it is testing a shopping feature called "Trendy Beat" in the UK. This feature allows products to be sold and shipped by a company owned by TikTok's parent company, ByteDance. Although TikTok denied testing the feature in the US, TechCrunch reported that a trademark application for Trendy Beat was filed in the US, suggesting that the company intends to expand to the US version of the app.

While TikTok faces tough competition from Amazon, Shein, and Temu in the US, it's worth considering that with its large audience and potential customer base, TikTok might have a strong advantage. Moreover, TikTok users themselves can become excellent advertisers for its products. Users frequently test and share TikTok products, creating perfect advertising content for the shop.

Considering the trajectory of Amazon, which began as a retailer before evolving into a trusted marketplace for companies, it's likely that TikTok's online store is just the beginning. This indicates that TikTok might be moving in a similar direction, with plans to expand its range of offerings and services in the future.

Popular stories

T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
Best Buy is holding a tremendous sale on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ today only
Best Buy is holding a tremendous sale on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ today only
Using Apple Pay and Google Pay at the register is about to get easier
Using Apple Pay and Google Pay at the register is about to get easier
Loading Comments...

Latest News

If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless