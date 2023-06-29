TikTok might soon introduce its own online store in the US

Are you in need of more online shopping options? Well, even if you are not, TikTok might be launching its own online store in the US this July. According to(via), TikTok has been working on this move for a while, aiming to make its online store a reality in the US market.Currently, TikTok already allows brands to sell products within the app through its TikTok Shop feature. The new plan is for TikTok to also sell products like toys and kitchen items. The company will handle the logistics and customer service and actually become a retailer.Users would be able to browse through products, sold by TikTok from the new online store or through products sold by other companies from the TikTok shop, both integrated into the app. If this project goes through, TikTok will face stiff competition from Amazon, which currently dominates the online shopping market.However, the rollout of the planned online store might be slow due to concerns about potential national security risks raised by lawmakers, which even led to threats of a ban.Recently, TikTok confirmed that it is testing a shopping feature called "Trendy Beat" in the UK. This feature allows products to be sold and shipped by a company owned by TikTok's parent company, ByteDance. Although TikTok denied testing the feature in the US,reported that a trademark application for Trendy Beat was filed in the US, suggesting that the company intends to expand to the US version of the app.While TikTok faces tough competition from Amazon, Shein, and Temu in the US, it's worth considering that with its large audience and potential customer base, TikTok might have a strong advantage. Moreover, TikTok users themselves can become excellent advertisers for its products. Users frequently test and share TikTok products, creating perfect advertising content for the shop.Considering the trajectory of Amazon, which began as a retailer before evolving into a trusted marketplace for companies, it's likely that TikTok's online store is just the beginning. This indicates that TikTok might be moving in a similar direction, with plans to expand its range of offerings and services in the future.