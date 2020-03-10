This powerful travel charger is half off on Amazon

Deals Amazon

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Mar 10, 2020, 4:08 PM
For the road warriors and power users among us, having a reliable fast charger on hand is critical to keep our phones, laptops, and tablets juiced up. This discount on Amazon brings a huge discount to one powerful model.

The model in question is the Lecone 60W Dual Charger, which normally retails for $36 on Amazon. With the discount code KBEG9LEJ, however, the price drops to just $17, making this one of the most affordable chargers of its caliber on the market.


How fast is 60W, anyway? Fast enough to charge most Macbooks at full speed, and almost certainly enough to quick charge your smartphone (unless you happen to have a Oppo Reno Ace). The charger delivers an impressive amount of power despite its compact size, making it a good proposition for travelers, too.

Other than its respectable speed, the Lecone charger also offers dual charging ports, one full-sized USB port and a USB Type-C port. The Type-C port is the faster of the two, offering the 60W speed when used alone or up to 42W when both ports are used at once. The normal USB port is no slouch either, offering support for QuickCharge 3.0 for fast and efficient charging on compatible Qualcomm-powered phones.

This handy charger offers a ton of versatility at a great price point, so it’ll make a great buy for those on the go, as well as a nice gift for the techie in your life.

