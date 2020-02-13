This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4s
It isn’t known exactly which devices are affected or when the issue first arose, but it seems to be rather widespread, based on initial reports.
Automatic call screening first came to Pixel phones late last year in a Feature Drop, with the option coming first to Pixel 4s and later Pixel 3s. The feature allows for automatic screening with various controls over the exact parameters that will trigger the response.
Assuming this is a glitch, we can hope that Google will restore the full functionality soon. This article will be updated when more information about the issue becomes available.
