The perfect cases for your new iPhone 16 Pro: Pitaka aramid woven cases

This story is sponsored by Pitaka. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!









On one hand — it's good to protect your new, expensive phone. Don't want to drop it a week into owning it. On the other — we always want to enjoy the shape and slimness of our new gadgets, so how do we even go about putting a case on one?



Well, Pitaka's new series of aramid woven cases may be the right answer for you. Extremely hard and durable, yet thin and very light — they stick to the profile of the phone like they are part of it. And they add their own flavor of premium feel, with the touch of raw aramid (a.k.a. kevlar). It's a real weave — not a cheap print — and you can feel the craftsmanship in your palm while enjoying your new



Pitaka iPhone 16 Ultra-Slim Case

















It is completely MagSafe compatible — not because it's thin, but because Pitaka actually went through the trouble of adding a super-thin magnet ring where the MagSafe connection is, increasing the magnetic force by 0.1 kg, so you can place your iPhone on magnetic stands and car mounts without worry.



The camera lip now features a subtle titanium-like finish to match the build of the iPhone better — a subtle, but appreciated touch.







Pitaka iPhone 16 Tactile Woven Case

















However, for this one, Pitaka uses its proprietary Fusion Weave technology — it allows the manufacturer to weave multiple colored fibers on a single loom. This gives Pitaka the ability to offer the Tactile Woven case in a few different striking color options — Sunset, Moonrise, The Milky Way, and Over the Horizon.



Since these images are not printed, but actually a part of the weave, they have a unique, authentic look, but the cases still feel like raw, high-quality aramid to the touch — it's grippy and the phone will not slip out of your hands with one of these on.







Tactile Woven Case Pitaka × Aries × NoProblemo













Pitaka has also partnered with London vintage street culture brand Aries to design three unique stylings for the Tactile Woven case — and they glow in the dark! Utilizing its new Lumintex technology, Pitaka weaves in luminous yarn with the aramid viber. The designs are Alien, Credit Card, and No Problemo — which is Aries' signature slogan.





Pitaka Military-Grade Protective Case

















Underneath the textured aramid weave, there's a soft TPU cover to protect your phone's corners against the most violent shocks and drops — it has passed the rigorous MIL-STD-810G test and has proven that it can handle the most unfortunate falls.



But the stylings are still there — the titanium-colored camera lip and the Sunset and Moonrise colors are now available on the Military-Grade Protective case as well! The rounded corners and aramid texture provide a comfortable and secure grip. Plus, it's still slimmer than your average protective case — the Pitaka Military-Grade Protective Case is only 1.83 - 1.85 mm thick and weighs between 32.5 and 37.1 g (depends on phone model).



