The perfect cases for your new iPhone 16 Pro: Pitaka aramid woven cases

This story is sponsored by Pitaka. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

The iPhone 16 series will be available to purchase in mere days! If you have pre-ordered, or are eagerly waiting to step into an Apple Store to get yours, you are probably also thinking about what the right case for it may be?

On one hand — it's good to protect your new, expensive phone. Don't want to drop it a week into owning it. On the other — we always want to enjoy the shape and slimness of our new gadgets, so how do we even go about putting a case on one?

Well, Pitaka's new series of aramid woven cases may be the right answer for you. Extremely hard and durable, yet thin and very light — they stick to the profile of the phone like they are part of it. And they add their own flavor of premium feel, with the touch of raw aramid (a.k.a. kevlar). It's a real weave — not a cheap print — and you can feel the craftsmanship in your palm while enjoying your new iPhone 16 Pro.

And Pitaka has started experimenting with colors in the weave over the past couple of years, giving its cases a unique flair, which you can't find anywhere else. Here are the cases that the company has prepared for the iPhone 16 series:

Pitaka iPhone 16 Ultra-Slim Case



Shop Pitaka Ultra-Slim case here


The leading product, which is here to showcase Pitaka's expertise in manufacturing aramid-woven cases. To produce it, the manufacturer bends top-grade aramid fibers, which are very hard to work with but produce impeccable results — which is why the material is often used in military and aerospace applications. The new Ultra-Slim Case is approximately 0.84 mm thick and weighs about 17.84 g — barely adding weight to the iPhone itself.

It is completely MagSafe compatible — not because it's thin, but because Pitaka actually went through the trouble of adding a super-thin magnet ring where the MagSafe connection is, increasing the magnetic force by 0.1 kg, so you can place your iPhone on magnetic stands and car mounts without worry.

The camera lip now features a subtle titanium-like finish to match the build of the iPhone better — a subtle, but appreciated touch.



You can get it in a classic Black/Gray twill, which has that high-tech, raw look to it. Or, one of the new Forest Green or Ocean Blue variants.

Pitaka iPhone 16 Tactile Woven Case



Shop Pitaka Tactile Woven Case here


If you like the look of the aramid twill, but want a bit more expression and a stronger tactile feel from the weave — the Tactile Woven case is the right one for you. It's only a little bit thicker than the Ultra-Slim case — now measuring around 0.88 mm thick, with a weight of about 17.95 g — variation depends on models..

However, for this one, Pitaka uses its proprietary Fusion Weave technology — it allows the manufacturer to weave multiple colored fibers on a single loom. This gives Pitaka the ability to offer the Tactile Woven case in a few different striking color options — Sunset, Moonrise, The Milky Way, and Over the Horizon.

Since these images are not printed, but actually a part of the weave, they have a unique, authentic look, but the cases still feel like raw, high-quality aramid to the touch — it's grippy and the phone will not slip out of your hands with one of these on.



As with the Ultra-Slim case, we have a ring of magnets to improve magnetic force by 0.1 kg, ensuring that your iPhone will stick to stands, mounts, portable batteries, or wallet accessories.

Tactile Woven Case Pitaka × Aries × NoProblemo



Shop Pitaka × Aries × NoProblemo here


Pitaka has also partnered with London vintage street culture brand Aries to design three unique stylings for the Tactile Woven case — and they glow in the dark! Utilizing its new Lumintex technology, Pitaka weaves in luminous yarn with the aramid viber. The designs are Alien, Credit Card, and No Problemo — which is Aries' signature slogan.

Pitaka Military-Grade Protective Case



Shop Pitaka Military-Grade Protective Case here


Alright, you are looking for some serious protection but don't want to sacrifice style. Luckily, Pitaka doesn't only make slim cases — it also has the Military-Grade Protective case to encase your phone in an impenetrable aramid fiber shell.

Underneath the textured aramid weave, there's a soft TPU cover to protect your phone's corners against the most violent shocks and drops — it has passed the rigorous MIL-STD-810G test and has proven that it can handle the most unfortunate falls.

But the stylings are still there — the titanium-colored camera lip and the Sunset and Moonrise colors are now available on the Military-Grade Protective case as well! The rounded corners and aramid texture provide a comfortable and secure grip. Plus, it's still slimmer than your average protective case — the Pitaka Military-Grade Protective Case is only 1.83 - 1.85 mm thick and weighs between 32.5 and 37.1 g (depends on phone model).

With more space in the case, the magnets are also slightly bigger, now providing between 0.1 and 0.2 kg of magnetic force, so your iPhone 16 Pro latches on to magnetic accessories more securely.




https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Mobile Tech Reviewer and Video Host
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

