The Note series to live on in the form of the S Ultra

Few of Samsung’s Galaxy lineups have inspired the cult following that the Note series has. As one of the first commercially successful examples of “phablets” (i.e. a hybrid device somewhere between a tablet and smartphone), the Note series has long been a favorite of die-hard Samsung fans.

Unfortunately, all good things come to an end sooner or later. And the definitive end of the Note series was long in coming. After 2021 failed to bring a successor to the Galaxy Note 20, Samsung announced earlier in 2022 that the Note lineup had officially been discontinued.

Naturally, Samsung fans who were fond of the lineup’s key characteristics - the massive high-end screen and include stylus support - found a home in the Galaxy S Ultra lineup. The latter has much in common with the Note series and having both was, at best, somewhat redundant.

In a sense, the Galaxy S Ultra was the natural successor to the Note. Now, we have finally received confirmation from Samsung that this will be de facto the case.

TM Roh, the President of Samsung Electronics, officially confirmed that “Starting this year, the Galaxy Note will appear in the form of S Ultra every year”. This information was brought forward in a tweet by prominent Samsung tipster IceUniverse.

This means that the spiritual successor of the Note, the Galaxy S Ultra, will be following the typical annual schedule that is expected from most flagship smartphone lineups.

All in all, this development is rather unsurprising. The Galaxy S Ultra has long been the Note with just another name attached to it. With Samsung finally clearing the air around its premium phablet lineup, we can finally look forward to its future with a greater degree of certainty.
