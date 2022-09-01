The Huawei nova 10 and nova 10 Pro make their international debut

Huawei nova 10





Huawei nova 10 Pro





Have you ever wondered what would be the best smartphone for a social media influencer? Or a selfie maniac? Or someone that simply enjoys marveling at their own visage? You need not look further than the Huawei nova 10 and nova 10 Pro.While the devices made their debut in China some time ago, they are now on their way to the international scene and are set to be released in a number of select European markets.The… focal… point of the two new handsets is their front-facing cameras. In Huawei’s own words, the company has reversed the logic behind most smartphones, which invariably prioritize the rear-facing camera.Instead, both the nova 10 and nova 10 Pro pack a monster 60MP ultra-wide angle selfie camera, while the latter also comes equipped with an additional 8MP portrait camera on the front. Furthermore, both devices feature impressive internals, sleek designs, brilliant screens and respectable rear shooters as well.The Huawei nova 10 is one beautiful piece of hardware. Measuring a mere 6.88mm of thickness, the device is as light as it is powerful. The screen of the smartphone is on the big side (6.78”) and it is a gorgeous OLED panel with a 2652x1200 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.The nova 10 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778, with an Adreno 642 GPU to back it up. The device comes with rather standard 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The battery is no slouch either, coming in at 4000mAh. The smartphone supports fast charging at up to 66W.Of course, the biggest showstopper with this device is the camera. On the front, as previously mentioned, the Huawei nova 10 is rocking a single 60MP ultra-wide angle camera. This means that it can support 4K video recording. Now that is something you do not see often in a selfie camera.The rear-facing module features a respectable 50MP main shooter, assisted by a 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP portrait depth camera. If that sounds impressive, keep in mind that the Huawei nova 10 is the junior of the bunch.The standard Huawei nova 10 is good, no doubt, but the nova 10 Pro is even better. The devices have very similar external dimensions, with the latter being slightly thicker at 7.88mm. The display has the same size, same resolution/ppi and also features a 120Hz refresh rate.In fact, both devices have more similarities than they do differences. Under the hood, you will find the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 CPU and Adreno 642 GPU. Even storage options are identical - 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At this point, you might be asking - what is the catch? Why does the second smartphone have a “Pro” attached to its name?The answer is two-fold. Firstly, the Huawei nova 10 Pro has a bigger battery, which comes in at 4500mAh. Because the device has the same internals, this invariably translates to better battery life. Additionally, fast charging on the Huawei nova 10 Pro is capped at a whopping 100W. Sounds very “Pro” to me.Additionally, as already mentioned, the nova 10 Pro has an additional selfie camera for the perfect portrait close-up shots. You know, if the 60MP one is not enough.Both the Huawei nova 10 and Huawei nova 10 Pro will soon hit shelves in Europe. While the pricing is not entirely clear and will likely vary slightly from country to country, the former should cost about 390 EUR, and the latter - around 530 EUR.