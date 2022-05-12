The Honor Magic4 series gets an international release at the end of May
May 31st marks the day of the international release of the Honor Magic4, according to a fresh leak. Both the Honor Magic4 and the Honor Magic4 Pro are expected to make their European debut.
A few months back, Honor released its newest flagship, the Honor Magic4. Up until now, this had little to no implications for most users, as the smartphone never officially left China. This is now about to change.
A photo shared on Twitter by reliable tipster Roland Quandt reiterates that the Magic4 Pro will come with a price tag of 1099 EUR (the equivalent of 1150$ with tax). The standard version is expected to cost 899 EUR (about 940$ with tax), as it was announced in February. These figures are for the 8GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage variants of the respective models.
One of the focal points of the Magic4 lineup is the “Eye of Muse” camera module. It features a main 50MP sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide one and, depending on the model, either a 64MP telephoto camera on the Pro version, or a 8MP on the standard Magic4.
In terms of internal specs, the handsets are virtually identical. They are both packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and the Adreno 730 GPU and come in either 8 or 12 GB of RAM. The Pro version comes in two internal storage options (256 and 512 GB), while the standard offers three configurations - of 128, 256 and 512GB.
The international release will begin in Europe, with pre-orders beginning a week earlier on May 24th and some exclusive offers for the early birds out there, depending on the country.
On May 12th, Honor will hold its official launch event in London. Both the standard and Pro models of the Honor Magic4 are expected to premiere on the European market, with further releases soon to come. For reference, the Magic4 Lite is already available in some European countries.
Both devices have 6.81” LTPO displays, and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel of the Pro version has a resolution of 1,312 x 2,848, while the standard - a 1,224 x 2,664 one. Apart from the higher ppi on the Pro model, both panels have similar specifications (like brightness, color gamut etc.)
