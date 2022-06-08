The Galaxy S22 receives a special Diablo Immortal edition
It seems Samsung is really into releasing special edition products these days. After a number of limited edition versions of Samsung products like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Buds 2, this time around it is the Samsung Galaxy S22 that will be getting the special edition treatment, according to Sammobile.
Unlike previous limited edition Samsung devices, the Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition will not be available for purchase directly. The product will be highly-exclusive, with only 100 units being distributed through a lottery held by South Korean network carrier, LG Uplus.
Additionally, a dedicated merchandise item in the form of a Diablo universe map, and a Blizzard gift card will come in the box. Overall, this bundle seems to continue the general pattern of limited edition Samsung items - the device itself is not customized, but rather only the additional items conform to the special theme.
Unfortunately, as with most special edition Samsung products, the launch of the Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition will be exclusive to South Korea.
Sammobile also reports that Blizzard and Samsung are planning on future collaborations. Such projects are certain to draw the attention of gamers all around the world. Let us hope that they will eventually be able to participate directly.
Enter the Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition. Unlike previous collaborations which featured themes that were more tailored to the Asian market, Blizzard is now putting its brand next to this special edition product. The latter aims to mark the official mobile release of the highly-anticipated Diablo Immortal game.
Unlike previous limited edition Samsung devices, the Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition will not be available for purchase directly. The product will be highly-exclusive, with only 100 units being distributed through a lottery held by South Korean network carrier, LG Uplus.
Hence, given that the device will not be officially going on sale there is no pricing available. The bundle itself will consist of a number of items - the Samsung Galaxy S22 itself equipped with a Diablo-themed smartphone case, a mouse pad, and a wireless charging pad.
Additionally, a dedicated merchandise item in the form of a Diablo universe map, and a Blizzard gift card will come in the box. Overall, this bundle seems to continue the general pattern of limited edition Samsung items - the device itself is not customized, but rather only the additional items conform to the special theme.
Unfortunately, as with most special edition Samsung products, the launch of the Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition will be exclusive to South Korea.
Sammobile also reports that Blizzard and Samsung are planning on future collaborations. Such projects are certain to draw the attention of gamers all around the world. Let us hope that they will eventually be able to participate directly.
Things that are NOT allowed: