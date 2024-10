T-Mobile shoots back at AT&T after being accused of making false claims

T-Mobile

T-Mobile fires back

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

AT&T

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

AT&T

AT&T

T-Mobile





T-Mobile representative, October 2024



AT&T suggested that at the moment, having a dedicated spectrum is better than networking slicing for serving emergency workers. When we asked T-Mobile for the its thoughts on the statement, the company said that there is no need to have a separate network when you can provide better resources such as faster speeds on a 5G network. suggested that at the moment, having a dedicated spectrum is better than networking slicing for serving emergency workers. When we askedfor the its thoughts on the statement, the company said that there is no need to have a separate network when you can provide better resources such as faster speeds on a 5G network.



Recommended Stories

T-Mobile representative, October 2024



Having been the first to enter the public safety space and boasting a customer base of millions, AT&Tt does have a competitive edge over T-Mobile right now, but since the latter has theoretically built its service around more modern technology, it may prove to be a more reliable option in times of crisis. Having been the first to enter the public safety space and boasting a customer base of millions, AT&Tt does have a competitive edge overright now, but since the latter has theoretically built its service around more modern technology, it may prove to be a more reliable option in times of crisis.

relies on 5G network slicing, which AT&T reportedly claims is an untested technology and not as reliable as its dedicated Band 14 spectrum.The company says that its 5G network can be configured into multiple virtual networks or slices, with each slice tailored to the needs of different types of traffic. The 5G slicing tech has been tested during various high-profile events, including 2023's Red Bull’s Cliff Diving, 2024's Las Vegas Grand Prix, and 2024's PGA Championship.During these events,was able to serve both attendees and organisers, with network slicing keeping interruptions at bay.The company also introduced a network management platform with a security slice in 2022 which has thousands of users today.believes that's FirstNet was the right solution for the 4G era, but it's in the multi-year process of being upgraded to 5G SA. Meanwhile,has already built the technology, which indicates it has an edge.When we askedwhat it had to say regarding's claim that FirstNet was the first network built from the ground up to serve emergency responders, whereas T-Priority is a commercial offering, the company implied that first responders who have used both services revealed that FirstNet does experience congestion, contrary to's claims.used this feedback on its rival's network to tackle commonly experienced problems.