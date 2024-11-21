Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile Salt Typhoon
The hacker group that breached AT&T and Verizon was not successful in penetrating T-Mobile's systems, according to a new report.

Salt Typoon, which allegedly has the backing of the Chinese government, attacked several US telecom companies and internet providers in an apparent attempt to spy on high-value government officials and counterintelligence agents.

A few days back, it was reported that T-Mobile may also have been a victim of Salt Typoon's wide-scale campaign. The company responded that it found no evidence of access to any sensitive information.

Bloomberg now reports that hackers were able to access edge-routing infrastructure to gain unauthorized access to some devices, including a T-Mobile router, but the company was quick to detect their activity. It kicked them out before any serious damage was done.

The hackers were reportedly trying to reach deeper layers of its network but since the intrusion was caught at an early stage, they were not able to access customer data.

Previous reports said that Salt Typoon lurked in the systems of some companies for months but T-Mobile made sure that access was cut off when it thwarted the attack.

T-Mobile seemingly doesn't hold Salt Typoon responsible for the attack but it's the likely culprit, given the attack exhibits similarities to intrusions perpetrated by the group.

US officials have accused the Chinese state-sponsored group of breaching multiple telecom companies to siphon off customer records and interfere with correspondence among a limited number of government officials and politicians.

Some known targets include President-elect Donald Trump and his family members, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ staff.

This underscores the severity of the cyberattack. T-Mobile's early action may help it shake off the perception that it doesn't take security seriously. The company was fined heavily in August for failing to prevent access to sensitive data between August 2020 and June 2021.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
xAI now valued at more than what Musk paid for Twitter
xAI now valued at more than what Musk paid for Twitter
Some AT&T subscribers don't know why this word is appearing in the status bar of their phones
Some AT&T subscribers don't know why this word is appearing in the status bar of their phones
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Galaxy S25 Ultra prototype highlights design detail lifted from Galaxy S24
Galaxy S25 Ultra prototype highlights design detail lifted from Galaxy S24
Best Black Friday tablet deals: Save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S9 while you can
Best Black Friday tablet deals: Save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S9 while you can
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless