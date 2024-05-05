Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Super rare OnePlus 10T deal shaves $404 off its price

Super rare OnePlus 10T deal shaves $404 off its price
Everything is more expensive than it used to be so if you are trying to limit spending, Amazon's Woot has a terrific deal on the OnePlus 10T.

This phone might be more than a year old at this point but that's no reason to write it off. Besides, these days, most new models are incremental upgrades on their predecessors, so it's not like you'll be missing out on any essential feature by going for a model that's not the latest.

OnePlus 10T 8GB 128GB

6.7 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip | 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear cameras | 4,800mAh, battery | 125W charging
$404 off (62%)
$244 99
$649
Buy at Woot

OnePlus 10T 8GB 128GB

6.7 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip | 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear cameras | 4,800mAh, battery | 125W charging
$349 off (54%)
Buy at Amazon


The OnePlus 10T was already a great price at $649 and you can get it for nearly a third of the price at Woot.

The retailer is offering a massive discount of 62 percent on the phone, bringing its price down to a paltry $244.99. This is a brand new phone and not locked to any carrier but it comes in an "open box" condition which is a minor comprise considering you are getting a high-end phone for such a low price.

If you want the phone in its original box, Amazon is also running a nice deal on it.

The OnePlus 10T sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz screen. It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and its performance is comparable to the Pixel 7, which has a street price of $599.

The phone has a triple camera system with a 50MP primary unit, an 8MP ultrawide module, and a 2MP macro camera. They may not take DSLR-level photos but they do a pretty good job in most situations.

The 4,800mAh battery should easily last you a day and support for 125W charging means that it needs only 25 minutes for a full charge. This more than makes up for the fact that wireless charging is not present.

If you need a flagship-grade phone with a smooth screen and impressive battery life, you'll have a hard time finding a deal better than this one.
