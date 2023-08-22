Stop saving up for iPhone 15 Pro and get affordable like-new iPhone 13 Pro instead

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 Pro next month and it might start at an eye-watering $1,099. Even if you have that kind of money, you'll probably have to wait a couple of months before you can get your hands on the device. If you want a Pro model, Apple is selling the base iPhone 14 Pro for $999, which again is quite expensive. If you don't want to spend a fortune but also want all the core features of a Pro iPhone, Woot currently has the iPhone 13 Pro on sale.





Granted, the iPhone 13 Pro is a previous generation model, but look around, many people are rocking four to five-year-old phones and they work just fine. In fact, buying an older flagship is often a saner choice than going for a new mid-tier phone because mid-rangers lack premium features.





iPhone 14 Pro , including a 6.1 inches 120Hz screen, a 12MP telephoto camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and nearly an all-day battery life. The iPhone 13 Pro was one of the best phones when it came out and it's still a great phone. It has many of the same features as the, including a 6.1 inches 120Hz screen, a 12MP telephoto camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and nearly an all-day battery life.





iPhone 13 Pro 6.1 inches 120Hz screen | Apple A15 Bionic | 12MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 12MP 3x telephoto cameras | 22 hours of battery life $319 off (32%) $679 99 $999 Buy at Woot





The iPhone 14 Pro does have a new 48MP camera, but unless you are fussy with your photographs and notice each and every detail, you won't even be able to tell pictures from the two apart, especially during the day.





And yes, the iPhone 14 Pro has a Dynamic Island in place of the notch but there are hardly any apps taking advantage of it right now.





The iPhone 13 Pro is powered by the A15 Bionic, which is a very snappy chip. It's also inside the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.





Most importantly, Woot is selling refurbished iPhone 13 Pro models for only $679.99. This makes it $319 more affordable than the iPhone 14 Pro . The phone may have moderate signs of wear and tear but it works perfectly fine. It comes with a 90-day warranty, so you can always return it if something goes wrong.





The deal ends in a day or until sold out so get it right away if you want a high-end smartphone with fast performance, long battery life, stellar cameras, and years of software support.