Steeply discounted M2 iPad Pro is the dopamine high you need today
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's a universally acknowledged fact that Apple's iPads are some of the best tablets out there. If you are looking to pick one up, you'll do yourself a favor by getting one of the Pro models that can double up as a computer when needed. A starting price of $1,299 makes the latest 13-inch iPad Pro way too expensive for most people. And even if price was no object, most buyers would be better off with the M2 iPad Pro, which is enjoying a huge discount at Best Buy.
So whether you are a writer, a teacher, or a creative professional, the iPad Pro is enough for all your needs.
It should last you about 10 hours on a single charge. If you intend to use the iPad Pro as your computing device, it will have plenty of juice left after your workday for Facebook and Reddit scrolling. It's also an excellent device for catching up on reading.
To celebrate the 4th of July, Best Buy is selling the 256GB M2 iPad Pro for $899 instead of $1,199. This makes it $300 cheaper than usual and $400 cheaper than the latest model.
While the M4 chip makes the 2024 model insanely fast, the difference is barely noticeable in day-to-day use. Unless you play a lot of graphically demanding games or use resource-intensive programs, you don't need that kind of power.
Most apps don't even fully utilize the 2022 iPad Pro's full potential, which is why it remains one of the safest options even today.
Go for the deal if you need a high-end iPad with a large screen and premium features such as Face ID and LiDAR scanner.
