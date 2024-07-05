Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Steeply discounted M2 iPad Pro is the dopamine high you need today

Steeply discounted M2 iPad Pro is the dopamine high you need today
It's a universally acknowledged fact that Apple's iPads are some of the best tablets out there. If you are looking to pick one up, you'll do yourself a favor by getting one of the Pro models that can double up as a computer when needed. A starting price of $1,299 makes the latest 13-inch iPad Pro way too expensive for most people. And even if price was no object, most buyers would be better off with the M2 iPad Pro, which is enjoying a huge discount at Best Buy.

Apple's M-series iPad Pros are ridiculously powerful, thanks to their desktop-rivalling speed. Released in 2022, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro remains a beast today. It's faster than the vast majority of computing devices on the market, so you can get all sorts of work done on it, including writing articles and editing high-resolution photos and videos.

256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro

The sixth-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the right choice for most buyers, thanks to its new lower price, a desktop-level chip, a gorgeous 120Hz screen, and Face ID.
$300 off (25%)
$899
$1199
Buy at BestBuy


So whether you are a writer, a teacher, or a creative professional, the iPad Pro is enough for all your needs.

The device is equally great for content consumption, thanks to its beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It should last you about 10 hours on a single charge. If you intend to use the iPad Pro as your computing device, it will have plenty of juice left after your workday for Facebook and Reddit scrolling. It's also an excellent device for catching up on reading.

To celebrate the 4th of July, Best Buy is selling the 256GB M2 iPad Pro for $899 instead of $1,199. This makes it $300 cheaper than usual and $400 cheaper than the latest model.

While the M4 chip makes the 2024 model insanely fast, the difference is barely noticeable in day-to-day use. Unless you play a lot of graphically demanding games or use resource-intensive programs, you don't need that kind of power.

Most apps don't even fully utilize the 2022 iPad Pro's full potential, which is why it remains one of the safest options even today.

Go for the deal if you need a high-end iPad with a large screen and premium features such as Face ID and LiDAR scanner.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

