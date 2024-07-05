Steeply discounted M2 iPad Pro is the dopamine high you need today

256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro The sixth-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the right choice for most buyers, thanks to its new lower price, a desktop-level chip, a gorgeous 120Hz screen, and Face ID. $300 off (25%) $899 $1199 Buy at BestBuy

So whether you are a writer, a teacher, or a creative professional, the iPad Pro is enough for all your needs.The device is equally great for content consumption, thanks to its beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz.It should last you about 10 hours on a single charge. If you intend to use the iPad Pro as your computing device, it will have plenty of juice left after your workday for Facebook and Reddit scrolling. It's also an excellent device for catching up on reading.To celebrate the 4th of July, Best Buy is selling the 256GB M2 iPad Pro for $899 instead of $1,199. This makes it $300 cheaper than usual and $400 cheaper than the latest model.While the M4 chip makes the 2024 model insanely fast, the difference is barely noticeable in day-to-day use. Unless you play a lot of graphically demanding games or use resource-intensive programs, you don't need that kind of power.Most apps don't even fully utilize the 2022 iPad Pro's full potential, which is why it remains one of the safest options even today.Go for the deal if you need a high-end iPad with a large screen and premium features such as Face ID and LiDAR scanner.