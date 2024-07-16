Standout deal makes Lenovo Tab M11 with stylus and folio case ultra affordable

Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 50% Prime Day discount!
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here and it's the perfect time to fill up your cart with the products you have been wanting to buy all year. If you want an affordable tablet, the budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M11 is even cheaper than usual.

This is an entry-level tablet that's great for everyday activities and despite its low price point, it's also suitable for light productivity tasks.

Lenovo Tab M11 4GB/8GB with stylus and folio case

11-inch 90Hz LCD screen | Mediatek Helio G88 chip | microSD slot | 7,040mAH battery
$60 off (26%)
$169 99
$229 99
Buy at Amazon


The Lenovo Tab M11 is thin and light and sports an 11-inch screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz for silky smooth scrolling.

The Mediatek Helio G88 chip inside of it is no beast but it's enough for the kind of tasks this tablet is primarily meant for, such as browsing the internet, scrolling through Facebook, and watching recipe videos while you are in the kitchen.

On top of that, you can occasionally use it for school or office work as well. It comes pre-installed with WPS Office and there is even Computer Mode for a desktop-like interface. Even outside of Computer Mode, you can have up to three apps on the screen simultaneously.

The tablet can also be used as an external screen for your computer.

It features a 7,040mAh battery and lasts around 10 hours on a single charge, so you can expect to get days of use out of it before having to recharge it again if you are a light user. 

The 4GB/128GB Lenovo Tab M11 retails for $229.99 and right now, it's $60 off. That's a great price for a tablet that's capable of so much. The cherry on top is that it comes with the Lenovo Pen, a stylus that you can use for doodling or jotting down notes, and a folio case that not only protects the tablet but also acts as a stand.
