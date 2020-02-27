Spotify refreshes its iOS app with streamlined controls and a new look

Music streaming giant Spotify
just released an update to its iOS app, which gives the interface a facelift and a few important changes.
The first major change is the introduction of a new, circular play icon for Shuffle Play, which is used universally across the app’s playlists, albums, and artist pages. This replaces the pill-shaped Shuffle Play button that existed before and gives the app more continuity across content.
Secondly, another major change is an improved Action Row for basic features like liking a song or downloading it. Spotify says this will make accessing these options simpler, especially for one-handed use on larger devices.
Finally, each track will now appear with the cover art across the entire interface, except for its album page (where the cover art is already displayed at the top). These changes don’t represent a complete overhaul or the introduction of any major features, but it gives the platform a more unified look and easier access to controls.
The update rolled out today and should make its way across all iOS devices soon, if it hasn’t already.
1 Comment
1. teget
Posts: 6; Member since: 1 hour ago
posted on 59 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):