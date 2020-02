Spotify refreshes its iOS app with streamlined controls and a new look

Finally, each track will now appear with the cover art across the entire interface, except for its album page (where the cover art is already displayed at the top). These changes don’t represent a complete overhaul or the introduction of any major features, but it gives the platform a more unified look and easier access to controls.



Music streaming giant Spotify just released an update to its iOS app, which gives the interface a facelift and a few important changes.The first major change is the introduction of a new, circular play icon for Shuffle Play, which is used universally across the app’s playlists, albums, and artist pages. This replaces the pill-shaped Shuffle Play button that existed before and gives the app more continuity across content.Secondly, another major change is an improved Action Row for basic features like liking a song or downloading it. Spotify says this will make accessing these options simpler, especially for one-handed use on larger devices.