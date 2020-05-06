iOS Android Apps

Spotify plans to add video podcasts to its mobile apps

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 06, 2020, 3:50 PM
Spotify plans to add video podcasts to its mobile apps
Spotify continues to dabble in the video content market, despite the fact that its initial tests failed three years ago. After recently acquiring The Ringer, a company specialized in video shows, Spotify is now testing video podcasts.

The Verge reports that a source close to the company claims Spotify will let two popular YouTubers, Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, who are producing the Zane and Heath: Unfiltered show, upload video for three Spotify podcast episodes.

According to the report, just half of the audience will be able to see the video footage. Also, the same reports claim this feature is expected to be available on other podcasts as well in the not-so-distant future.

The best news for Spotify users is that video and audio will keep playing even if the phone is locked. On the downside, the same goes for ad spots, which will play while the video will freeze on an image until the end of the ad.

Spotify decided not to comment on the matter, but it did acknowledge the fact that it's conducting several tests in order to improve user experience. The company also added that some of these tests end up being implemented into its apps, while others “serve only as an important learning.”

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless