Spotify plans to add video podcasts to its mobile apps

Spotify continues to dabble in the video content market, despite the fact that its initial tests failed three years ago. After recently acquiring The Ringer, a company specialized in video shows, Spotify is now testing video podcasts. The Verge reports that a source close to the company claims Spotify will let two popular YouTubers, Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, who are producing the Zane and Heath: Unfiltered show, upload video for three Spotify podcast episodes.According to the report, just half of the audience will be able to see the video footage. Also, the same reports claim this feature is expected to be available on other podcasts as well in the not-so-distant future.The best news for Spotify users is that video and audio will keep playing even if the phone is locked. On the downside, the same goes for ad spots, which will play while the video will freeze on an image until the end of the ad.Spotify decided not to comment on the matter, but it did acknowledge the fact that it's conducting several tests in order to improve user experience. The company also added that some of these tests end up being implemented into its apps, while others “.”