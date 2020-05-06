Spotify plans to add video podcasts to its mobile apps
The Verge reports that a source close to the company claims Spotify will let two popular YouTubers, Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, who are producing the Zane and Heath: Unfiltered show, upload video for three Spotify podcast episodes.
The best news for Spotify users is that video and audio will keep playing even if the phone is locked. On the downside, the same goes for ad spots, which will play while the video will freeze on an image until the end of the ad.
Spotify decided not to comment on the matter, but it did acknowledge the fact that it's conducting several tests in order to improve user experience. The company also added that some of these tests end up being implemented into its apps, while others “serve only as an important learning.”