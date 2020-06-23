Spotify gets in tune with the summer

Summertime has arrived, and Spotify wants everybody to feel the party mood. The streaming service is bringing back the Summer Rewind playlist feature, first introduced in 2017. From tomorrow on, you’ll be able to access your personal most listened songs from past summers. The playlist is completely free for Android and iOS, but in order for it to appear, you must’ve streamed songs during summertime between 2016 and 2019.
Spotify will also make some predictions about 2020 summer hits with the Summer Predictions playlist. It includes DaBaby’s ROCKSTAR Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage, TKN by Rosalia, feat. Travis Scott and Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles. The list is based on various factors, including streaming numbers and trends for each song. You can check the 2020 summer hits-to-be on Spotify’s website
. If you need more summer content, try visiting the Summer Hub
and tune in for some sunny days.
