Spotify introduces new premium plan for couples

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 02, 2020, 2:50 AM
Spotify already offers a plan specifically designed for families of up to 5 people, but what if your family is a bit smaller? Well, you won't have to worry about that any longer since Spotify has just announced a brand-new plan just for two people.

The new plan is called Spotify Premium Duo and is now available in 55 markets across the world. Unlike the family plans, Premium Duo has been designed for music lover pairs living at the same address. Both members of the couple are getting the same benefits for just $12.99 per month (or market equivalent).

Among those benefits included in the Premium Duo plan, Spotify mentions ad-free, on-demand listening, access to more than 50 million tracks, and over 1 million podcast titles. More importantly, those who subscribe to Premium Duo will be able to listen to their own playlists at any time, individually, uninterrupted, and get access to the exclusive Duo Mix feature.



With Duo Mix, Premium Duo subscribers can listen to a regularly updated playlist made specifically for them, allowing them to discover the music they like. One other important thing worth mentioning is that those who did not try Premium before, can now get the first month of Premium Duo for free, it's just that both users must reside at the same address to be eligible.

