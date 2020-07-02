Spotify introduces new premium plan for couples
Among those benefits included in the Premium Duo plan, Spotify mentions ad-free, on-demand listening, access to more than 50 million tracks, and over 1 million podcast titles. More importantly, those who subscribe to Premium Duo will be able to listen to their own playlists at any time, individually, uninterrupted, and get access to the exclusive Duo Mix feature.
With Duo Mix, Premium Duo subscribers can listen to a regularly updated playlist made specifically for them, allowing them to discover the music they like. One other important thing worth mentioning is that those who did not try Premium before, can now get the first month of Premium Duo for free, it's just that both users must reside at the same address to be eligible.