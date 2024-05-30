Sony Xperia 10 VI battery life is a mixed bag, but it is great for the one thing we do the most online
Up Next:
We have just finished testing the battery of the Sony Xperia 10 VI, and we are eager to share the results.
First, you should know that the Xperia 10 VI arrives with a 5,000mAh battery. Considering the smaller, 6.1-inch size of the Xperia, this is a bigger battery than usual and it should last longer too.
Here is an overview of the battery results we got:
Sony Xperia 10 VI
( 5000 mAh )
( 5000 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
6h 53m
Ranks #13 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 6h 38m
Browsing
10h 53m
Average is 15h 15m
Video
13h 26m
Average is 10h 2m
Gaming
8h 29m
Average is 7h 37m
Charging speed
20W
Charger
41%
30 min
1h 43m
Full charge
Ranks #70 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
0W
Charger
0%
30 min
0h
Full charge
With a PhoneArena Battery Score of 6 hours and 53 minutes, the Xperia 10 VI should provide more than average screen time.
But the way it achieves this score is interesting.
The Xperia underperforms when you look at our lightest battery test, web browsing, where it scores short of 11 hours, while other competing phones easily achieve results of over 14 hours.
However, it crushes it on our second test, with the one thing people do the most online: video watching! On our YouTube video streaming battery test, the Xperia finishes with a score of nearly 13 hours and a half. Impressive, considering many rivals score only around 9 hours!
And finally, it also has a decent score for 3D gaming (but not quite the best one out there).
Go here to learn all the details about the Xperia 10 VI battery and charging performance.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: