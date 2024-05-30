Sony Xperia 10 VI battery life is a mixed bag, but it is great for the one thing we do the most online

First, you should know that the Xperia 10 VI arrives with a 5,000mAh battery. Considering the smaller, 6.1-inch size of the Xperia, this is a bigger battery than usual and it should last longer too.

Here is an overview of the battery results we got:





Sony Xperia 10 VI

( 5000 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 6h 53m Ranks #13 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 6h 38m Browsing 10h 53m Average is 15h 15m Video 13h 26m Average is 10h 2m Gaming 8h 29m Average is 7h 37m Charging speed 20W Charger 41% 30 min 1h 43m Full charge Ranks #70 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 0W Charger 0% 30 min 0h Full charge





With a PhoneArena Battery Score of 6 hours and 53 minutes, the Xperia 10 VI should provide more than average screen time.





But the way it achieves this score is interesting.





The Xperia underperforms when you look at our lightest battery test, web browsing, where it scores short of 11 hours, while other competing phones easily achieve results of over 14 hours.





However, it crushes it on our second test, with the one thing people do the most online: video watching! On our YouTube video streaming battery test, the Xperia finishes with a score of nearly 13 hours and a half. Impressive, considering many rivals score only around 9 hours!