Sony Xperia 1 II update to add loads of camera improvements

The Xperia 1 II is Sony's first smartphone to feature a camera that's been calibrated by ZEISS. Still, it looks like the device's cameras need further improvements, which are likely to be added soon after the Xperia 1 II launches on the market.The Japanese company hasn't officially committed to any upcoming updates yet, but rumor has it (via GSMArena ) that the next Xperia 1 II update will contain lots of camera enhancements.One of the most important additions is the night mode for the main camera (24mm), but that's not the only change included in the update. Sony also plans to add the option to record 1080p at 120fps slow- motion video and 4K video at 60fps, something that's not yet included in the phone.Another important addition is the eye autofocus feature for the 16mm ultrawide camera, which should make sure that eyes are always in focus when taking a picture. The update is expected to hit Xperia 1 II units after the phone is released in Japan next month.